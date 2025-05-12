Top 10 Connecticut high school softball rankings (5/12/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Constitution State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Connecticut features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Remaining in the top spot in this week's rankings is undefeated Woodland Regional, as they are in the conversation as one of the New England's top squads. Norwich Free Academy is the lone newbie in this week's latest set of rankings.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Connecticut? Take a look at our seventh Connecticut high school softball Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of this full week of regular season games, as we see it.
Top 10 Connecticut High School Softball Rankings (5/12/2025)
1. Woodland Regional (15-0)
This week's No. 1 team is the Hawks, as they have won 15 in a row to start the season. Having a player the talent of Ella Van Alstyne (UMass Lowell commit) back on the mound for your team definitely helps in many aspects. The Hawks have out-scored opponents this season 238-10 through 15 games thus far.
2. Masuk (11-1)
The Panthers are inching themselves closer and closer to reclaiming the No. 1 spot a couple weeks ago, 3-0. Masuk went undefeated last season, winning a state championship, so it's easy to see this group continuing to make their way back up to the top.
3. Cheshire (14-2)
A 3-0 loss to Masuk a couple weeks ago brought the Rams to the third spot in this week's latest set of rankings. Only other loss this season is a 8-0 loss to La Salle Academy (Rhode Island), who is nationally ranked.
4. Amity Regional (13-1)
Amity Regional was undefeated up until a 1-0 loss to Cheshire in extra innings a couple weeks. Through 14 games so far, the Spartans have out-scored opponents 118-16.
5. Ellington (12-2)
The Knights as they fell in a 2-1 loss to Tolland a couple weeks ago. They still feature one of the state's top pitchers in Camryn Fisher, who has a 10-1 record with a 0.00 earned run average and 218 strikeouts.
6. Nonnewaug (14-0)
Sophomore pitcher Scarlett Ivey has been a bright spot for the Chiefs, with the hurler going 11-0, with a 1.34 earned run average and striking out 93 batters.
7. New Canaan (10-1)
The Rams drop down a few spots in our latest set of rankings after they fell in a 3-0 loss to Brookfield a couple weeks ago. New Canaan has bounced back with victories over Darien, McMahon, Stamford and Wilton, respectively.
8. Darien (12-2)
Darien sophomore pitcher Vivian Knott has been stellar throughout the regular season for the Blue Wave, compiling a 9-1 record with a 0.27 earned run average and 159 strikeouts.
9. Foran (14-0)
The Lions keep the good times rolling through the opening stages of the season as they've reeled off fourteen straight victories. Leading the way is junior pitcher Abigail Corris, who has a 0.66 ERA and 172 strikeouts.
10. Norwich Free Academy (11-2)
After starting the season 3-2 with a couple losses coming against Masuk, Waterford, but has reeled off eight straight victories. Norwich Free Academy's most recent victory was a 8-7 win over Fitch.
