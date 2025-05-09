Top 25 Connecticut high school football coaching stipends
Throughout the country, pay varies when it comes for high school football head coaches.
Back in the fall, we revealed the Top 10 coaching salaries for head coaches from Alabama and Georgia, but how do other states stack up when it comes to coaching pay when it pertains to high school football?
Comparing The Top 10 Alabama/Georgia High School Football Coaching Salaries
Shifting gears from the ever football-rich region of the Southeast and heading up into New England, we head over to Connecticut and check out the top coaching stipends. We did not add prep schools to this list due to the fact that they are outside of the public or regular private scope within Connecticut.
We took a look at the Top 25 coaching stipends of head coaches from the Constitution State:
TOP 25 CONNECTICUT HIGH SCHOOL COACHING STIPENDS
(Stipends according to CTFootballScoop/X; These following stipends are not the overall salaries of head football coaches out of Connecticut)
Law head coach: Vacant
Foran head coach: Garrett Walker
2. Wilton: $10,658
Head coach: EJ DiNunzio
3. Cheshire: $10,570
Head coach: Don Drust
4. Southington: $10,500
Head coach: Rob Levesque
5. Lyman Hall: $10,393
Head coach: CJ Monroe
6. Staples: $10,304
Head coach: Matthew Jacowleff
7. New Canaan: $10,236
Head coach: Lou Marinelli
8. McMahon: $10,200
Head coach: Damien Vega
9. Ridgefield: $10,152
Head coach: Jamie Reed
10. Windsor: $10,051
Head coach: Rob Fleeting
11. Greenwich: $10,026
Head coach: Anthony Morello
12. Weston: $9,971
Head coach: Dave Drais
13. Darien: $9,747
Head coach: Andy Grant
14. Fairfield Ludlowe/Fairfield Warde): $9,582
Fairfield Ludlowe head coach: Mitch Ross
Fairfield Warde head coach: Christian Parisi
15. TECH schools: $9,575
16. Glastonbury: $9,476
Head coach: Eric Hennessy
17. Middletown: $9,445
Head coach: Dario Highsmith Jr.
Maloney head coach: Kevin Frederick
Platt head coach: Jason Bruenn
19. Daniel Hand: $9,054
Head coach: Erik Becker
Conard head coach: Matt Cersosimo
Hall head coach: Steve Markie
21. Simsbury: $8,993
Head coach: Vinnie Guiel
22. Berlin: $8,927
Head coach: John Capodice
23. Bloomfield: $8,893
Head coach: Ty Outlaw
24. Bunnell: $8,734
Head coach: Ty Jenkins
25. New Britain: $8,585
Head coach: Isaiah Boddie
