Top 25 Connecticut high school football coaching stipends

Throughout the country, pay varies when it comes for high school football head coaches.

Back in the fall, we revealed the Top 10 coaching salaries for head coaches from Alabama and Georgia, but how do other states stack up when it comes to coaching pay when it pertains to high school football?

Shifting gears from the ever football-rich region of the Southeast and heading up into New England, we head over to Connecticut and check out the top coaching stipends. We did not add prep schools to this list due to the fact that they are outside of the public or regular private scope within Connecticut.

We took a look at the Top 25 coaching stipends of head coaches from the Constitution State:

TOP 25 CONNECTICUT HIGH SCHOOL COACHING STIPENDS

(Stipends according to CTFootballScoop/X; These following stipends are not the overall salaries of head football coaches out of Connecticut)

1. Foran/Law: $11,100

Law head coach: Vacant

Foran head coach: Garrett Walker

2. Wilton: $10,658

Head coach: EJ DiNunzio

3. Cheshire: $10,570

Head coach: Don Drust

4. Southington: $10,500

Head coach: Rob Levesque

5. Lyman Hall: $10,393

Head coach: CJ Monroe

6. Staples: $10,304

Head coach: Matthew Jacowleff

7. New Canaan: $10,236

Head coach: Lou Marinelli

8. McMahon: $10,200

Head coach: Damien Vega

9. Ridgefield: $10,152

Head coach: Jamie Reed

10. Windsor: $10,051

Head coach: Rob Fleeting

11. Greenwich: $10,026

Head coach: Anthony Morello

12. Weston: $9,971

Head coach: Dave Drais

13. Darien: $9,747

Head coach: Andy Grant

14. Fairfield Ludlowe/Fairfield Warde): $9,582

Fairfield Ludlowe head coach: Mitch Ross

Fairfield Warde head coach: Christian Parisi

15. TECH schools: $9,575

16. Glastonbury: $9,476

Head coach: Eric Hennessy

17. Middletown: $9,445

Head coach: Dario Highsmith Jr.

18. Maloney/Platt: $9,116

Maloney head coach: Kevin Frederick

Platt head coach: Jason Bruenn

19. Daniel Hand: $9,054

Head coach: Erik Becker

20. Conard/Hall: $8,999

Conard head coach: Matt Cersosimo

Hall head coach: Steve Markie

21. Simsbury: $8,993

Head coach: Vinnie Guiel

22. Berlin: $8,927

Head coach: John Capodice

23. Bloomfield: $8,893

Head coach: Ty Outlaw

24. Bunnell: $8,734

Head coach: Ty Jenkins

25. New Britain: $8,585

Head coach: Isaiah Boddie

Published
