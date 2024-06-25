Vote: Who is the top returning Connecticut running back in 2024?
The quality of running back play in Connecticut was on full display in the 2023 season in every classification.
That’s because the state is filled with running backs who can change games with either their running, catching the ball or both.
There’s no shortage of talented running backs in Connecticut, which makes it hard to pick just one as the best in the area. We decided to give you 10 candidates to choose from based on their play from the 2023 season.
Vote now on who is the top returning running back in Connecticut for 2024. Voting closes August 1st, 2024.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other players who may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominations:
Tommy Hansen, North Branford: Hansen not only performed on offense, but defense as well. Hansen at tailback has pushed for 1,760 yards on 268 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. At linebacker, Hansen made 65 tackles.
Yaxier Rivera, East Hartford: Among one of the top rushers when it came to juniors in 2023 was Rivera. The running back carried the ball 234 times for 1,624 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
John Manning, Windsor: Manning kept pace with the slew of talented junior tailbacks from the 2023 campaign. The tailback rushed for 1,234 yards on 172 carries and scored 15 touchdowns.
Amir Knighton, Rockville: Knighton was another athlete that made plays on both sides of the ball. The junior rushed for 1,594 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. Knighton on defense compiled 36 tackles and picked off two passes.
Joel Rey, Platt: Whether it's lining up in the backfield or playing free safety, Rey was a force for Platt in 2023. Rey is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,153 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
Anthony Michael Adamick, Ledyard: Another junior from the 2023 season that had himself a strong campaign was Michael Adamick. The running back averaged 155 yards per game and finished the season with 1,396 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Brady Rossacci, Choate: Far and away the state's leader in rushing when it comes to sophomores is Rossacci. The running back has carried the ball 316 times for 2,016 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.
Devin Cook, Fitch: Cook as a freshman contributed aplenty for Fitch this past 2023 season. The two-way player rushed for 897 yards on 131 carries, scoring six touchdowns. Also made 33 tackles and two for a loss on defense.
Caden Hillier, Guilford: The Grizzlies relied heavily on their ground game and much of that can be attributed to the play of Hillier in 2023. The hard-nosed back rushed for 1,169 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Nathan Craft, Holy Cross: The running back made plays on the ground and out of the backfield as well. Craft carried the rock 87 times for 438 yards, four touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 167 yards.
