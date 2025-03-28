Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in Connecticut heading into spring of 2025?
Connecticut high school football doesn't have spring football practices, but regardless the Constitution State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Northeast United States.
Why not take a look into the future with the top passers from Connecticut, shall we?
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Connecticut. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Constitution State.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning Connecticut quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details on your nominee.
Voting will conclude Thursday, May 1st, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Ben Rolapp, Brunswick School
Quarterbacking one of the state's top programs, Rolapp put up some solid numbers in his junior season for Darien. Rolapp finished 2024 completing 183-of-309 passes for 2,587 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Robert Manning, Fairfield Prep
Another talented passer that carried the weight of playing under center for one of the state's better clubs was Manning for the Jesuits. As a junior, Manning completed 170-of-282 for 2,556 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Nick Weil, Staples
Weil stepped into some big shoes for the Wreckers and played admirably all throughout the 2024 campaign. The junior ended the season throwing for 2,174 yards and 24 touchdowns on 162 completed passes.
Jake O'Brien, Sheehan
In helping guide Sheehan to a 10-3 record in 2024, O'Brien did a superb job of orchestrating a potent Titans' offensive attack. The signal caller ended last season completing 123-of-194 passes for 2,227 yards and 30 scores.
Anthony Robinson, Windsor
Now Robinson's numbers may not pop out to you, but make no doubt about the talents the passer possesses. The Windsor starter exited 2024 completing 96-of-164 passes for 1,690 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Quinn Sumner, Killingly
Though Killingly loved to run the football, Sumner did a pretty solid job when the Redmen did decide to throw the rock. Sumner ended 2024 throwing for 1,222 yards, 21 touchdowns only five interceptions.
Vincent Burbank, Northwest Catholic
Unheralded compared to the aforementioned names on this list, if you go off of Burbank's numbers alone, he's certainly deserving of a spot among these passers. The 5-foot-10 quarterback threw for 2,634 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2024.
Keegan Croucher, Cheshire Academy
Undoubtedly one of the state's better passers as Croucher already has offers from schools like Indiana, Michigan and Ole Miss on the table. The 4-star 2027 prospect finished last season throwing for 2,052 yards, 20 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Aaron Champagne, Masuk
The Panthers' field general led the way to a state championship last season and figures to be in store for another big fall campaign. In 2024, Campagne completed 135 passes for 2,580 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Harry 'HT' Jones, St. Joseph
Another sophomore that shined during the 2024 season was Jones, who finished last year throwing for 1,611 yards, 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Certainly was one of the quarterbacks that flew a little under the radar last fall.
Nathan Pelletier, Southington
Just a freshman last season, Pelletier proved he could play about as good as anyone no matter the grade level. The quarterback finished his first season of varsity play completing 144-of-259 passes for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns.
