Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/12/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Kane Fox

The 2025 CIAC Boys Lacrosse Championship is less than a month away, and players across Connecticut have been playing their best lacrosse over the last week.

Here are the 9 candidates for Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Austin Tuttle of Brunswick.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.

Trevor Galligan, Wilton

The Warriors’ junior goalie stood on his head against Staples, making 15 saves despite the loss on Thursday.

Mikey Brescia, Greenwich

Brescia, a senior committed to Loyola, scored six goals and added an assist in the Cardinals’ win over Notre Dame-West Haven. Brescia eclipsed 248 career points in that game, the most in Greenwich Lacrosse history.

Matthew Holland, Holy Cross

Holland scored seven points, achieving a double hat-trick with six goals in the Crusaders’ 13-3 win over Lakeview.

Tate Anderson, King

Anderson scored four and assisted two in the Vikings’ 10-8 victory over Green Farms Academy.

Tristan Schaefer, Staples

Schaefer, a senior committed to Colgate, scored two goals and assisted two more as the Wreckers beat rival Wilton, 11-6.

Thomas Porto, West Haven

Porto did it all in the Blue Devils’ narrow win over Danbury. He scored three goals, assisted another, caused a turnover, and grabbed five groundballs.

Matt Reed, New Canaan

Reed tallied six points against Fairfield Prep with three goals and three assists. The Rams came out on top, 12-8.

Brooks Ellis, Berlin

Ellis scored a hat trick against Tolland, helping the Redcoats secure an 8-4 victory. He also scooped up three groundballs.

Ethan LoVetere, Bacon Academy

LoVetere scored five goals in the Bobcats’ 14-4 win against Ledyard. He caused a turnover and grabbed five groundballs as well.

