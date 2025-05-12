Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/12/2025)
The 2025 CIAC Boys Lacrosse Championship is less than a month away, and players across Connecticut have been playing their best lacrosse over the last week.
Here are the 9 candidates for Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Austin Tuttle of Brunswick.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Trevor Galligan, Wilton
The Warriors’ junior goalie stood on his head against Staples, making 15 saves despite the loss on Thursday.
Mikey Brescia, Greenwich
Brescia, a senior committed to Loyola, scored six goals and added an assist in the Cardinals’ win over Notre Dame-West Haven. Brescia eclipsed 248 career points in that game, the most in Greenwich Lacrosse history.
Matthew Holland, Holy Cross
Holland scored seven points, achieving a double hat-trick with six goals in the Crusaders’ 13-3 win over Lakeview.
Tate Anderson, King
Anderson scored four and assisted two in the Vikings’ 10-8 victory over Green Farms Academy.
Tristan Schaefer, Staples
Schaefer, a senior committed to Colgate, scored two goals and assisted two more as the Wreckers beat rival Wilton, 11-6.
Thomas Porto, West Haven
Porto did it all in the Blue Devils’ narrow win over Danbury. He scored three goals, assisted another, caused a turnover, and grabbed five groundballs.
Matt Reed, New Canaan
Reed tallied six points against Fairfield Prep with three goals and three assists. The Rams came out on top, 12-8.
Brooks Ellis, Berlin
Ellis scored a hat trick against Tolland, helping the Redcoats secure an 8-4 victory. He also scooped up three groundballs.
Ethan LoVetere, Bacon Academy
LoVetere scored five goals in the Bobcats’ 14-4 win against Ledyard. He caused a turnover and grabbed five groundballs as well.