Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/12/2025)
The 2025 CIAC Girls Lacrosse Championship is less than a month away, and players across Connecticut have been playing their best lacrosse over the last week.
Here are the 9 candidates for Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Emma Tuener of Morgan.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Gabby Ray, Wilton
The Warrior freshman scored four goals, including the game-winner, in their 8-7 victory over New Canaan. Ray sealed Wilton’s first win over the Rams since 2018.
Mackenzie Boyer, Ledyard
Boyer scored seven goals and assisted another in the Colonels’ 13-6 win over Woodstock Academy.
Kylie Posey, Foran
Posey scored two goals and grabbed nine draw controls in the Lions’ 13-12 victory against Lauralton Hall.
Grace Campbell, Trumbull
Campbell accounted for nine of the Eagles’ 16 points against Law. She scored five goals and assisted four others in the blowout win.
Emma Row, New Canaan
Row scored four and assisted another in the FCIAC heavyweight bout between New Canaan and Wilton. Despite her efforts, the Rams came up one goal short.
Alexandria Bard, Wolcott
Bard faced 30 shots from Northwest Catholic’s offense. Despite the loss and the constant pressure in-game, she made 18 saves between the pipes.
Emma Holecz, Morgan
Holecz netted three goals and tallied two assists for a total of five points in the Huskies’ 9-8 win over Valley Regional.
Cassidy O’Brien, East Lyme
O’Brien scored five and assisted another in the Vikings’ 13-6 victory against Stonington.
Chloe Konareski, Law
Konareski was all over the field in the Lawmen’s win over West Haven. She scored five goals, tallied three assists, caused four turnovers, grabbed three groundballs, and four draw controls.