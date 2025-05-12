High School

Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/12/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Kane Fox

High School On SI

The 2025 CIAC Girls Lacrosse Championship is less than a month away, and players across Connecticut have been playing their best lacrosse over the last week.

Here are the 9 candidates for Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Emma Tuener of Morgan.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.

Gabby Ray, Wilton

The Warrior freshman scored four goals, including the game-winner, in their 8-7 victory over New Canaan. Ray sealed Wilton’s first win over the Rams since 2018.

Mackenzie Boyer, Ledyard

Boyer scored seven goals and assisted another in the Colonels’ 13-6 win over Woodstock Academy.

Kylie Posey, Foran

Posey scored two goals and grabbed nine draw controls in the Lions’ 13-12 victory against Lauralton Hall.

Grace Campbell, Trumbull

Campbell accounted for nine of the Eagles’ 16 points against Law. She scored five goals and assisted four others in the blowout win.

Emma Row, New Canaan

Row scored four and assisted another in the FCIAC heavyweight bout between New Canaan and Wilton. Despite her efforts, the Rams came up one goal short.

Alexandria Bard, Wolcott

Bard faced 30 shots from Northwest Catholic’s offense. Despite the loss and the constant pressure in-game, she made 18 saves between the pipes.

Emma Holecz, Morgan

Holecz netted three goals and tallied two assists for a total of five points in the Huskies’ 9-8 win over Valley Regional.

Cassidy O’Brien, East Lyme

O’Brien scored five and assisted another in the Vikings’ 13-6 victory against Stonington.

Chloe Konareski, Law

Konareski was all over the field in the Lawmen’s win over West Haven. She scored five goals, tallied three assists, caused four turnovers, grabbed three groundballs, and four draw controls.

Published
Kane Fox
KANE FOX

Kane Fox is a Sports Communication student at Clemson University, expected to graduate with his Bachelor’s degree in 2028. He has worn many hats in sports media since 2021, as a play-by-play commentator, an on-camera studio host, and most recently as a sportswriter. Kane writes for The Tiger, Clemson’s newspaper, as a Senior Reporter for sports.3

Home/Connecticut