High School

Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/26/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Kane Fox

High School On SI

Connecticut conference tournaments are underway, and players across Connecticut have been playing their best lacrosse over the last week.

Here are the 8 candidates for Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Vanessa Longo of St. Paul Catholic.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, June 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.

Ava Deitelbaum, Foran

Deitelbaum scored seven goals and added four assists in the Lions’ 21-5 win over West Haven.

Savannah Drury, Bristol Eastern

Drury scored nine goals and tallied an assist in the Lancers’ big win over Windsor.

Emma Holecz, Morgan

Holecz scored a hat trick, added an assist, and grabbed four groundballs in the Huskies’ game against Old Saybrook.

Taylor Kachinsky, East Lyme

Kachinsky scored three goals, tallied an assist, and scooped up two groundballs in the Vikings’ win over Ledyard.

Kailey Krusewski, Newington

Krusewski did it all in the win over St. Paul Catholic, scoring five goals, adding an assist, grabbing four groundballs, and causing four turnovers.

Vanessa Longo, St. Paul Catholic

Longo followed up last week’s poll win with six goals against Newington in the Falcons’ loss.

Chloe Konareski, Lewis Mills

Konareski scored six goals and tallied an assist in the Lawmen’s tough loss to Lauralton Hall.

Allison Bonini, Lewis Mills

Bonini scored four, assisted one, caused four turnovers, and grabbed three groundballs in the Spartans’ win over Enfield.

feed

Published
Kane Fox
KANE FOX

Kane Fox is a Sports Communication student at Clemson University, expected to graduate with his Bachelor’s degree in 2028. He has worn many hats in sports media since 2021, as a play-by-play commentator, an on-camera studio host, and most recently as a sportswriter. Kane writes for The Tiger, Clemson’s newspaper, as a Senior Reporter for sports.3

Home/Connecticut