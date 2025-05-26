Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/26/2025)
Connecticut conference tournaments are underway, and players across Connecticut have been playing their best lacrosse over the last week.
Here are the 8 candidates for Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Vanessa Longo of St. Paul Catholic.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, June 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Ava Deitelbaum, Foran
Deitelbaum scored seven goals and added four assists in the Lions’ 21-5 win over West Haven.
Savannah Drury, Bristol Eastern
Drury scored nine goals and tallied an assist in the Lancers’ big win over Windsor.
Emma Holecz, Morgan
Holecz scored a hat trick, added an assist, and grabbed four groundballs in the Huskies’ game against Old Saybrook.
Taylor Kachinsky, East Lyme
Kachinsky scored three goals, tallied an assist, and scooped up two groundballs in the Vikings’ win over Ledyard.
Kailey Krusewski, Newington
Krusewski did it all in the win over St. Paul Catholic, scoring five goals, adding an assist, grabbing four groundballs, and causing four turnovers.
Vanessa Longo, St. Paul Catholic
Longo followed up last week’s poll win with six goals against Newington in the Falcons’ loss.
Chloe Konareski, Lewis Mills
Konareski scored six goals and tallied an assist in the Lawmen’s tough loss to Lauralton Hall.
Allison Bonini, Lewis Mills
Bonini scored four, assisted one, caused four turnovers, and grabbed three groundballs in the Spartans’ win over Enfield.