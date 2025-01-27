High School

10 Florida high school basketball players selected for 2025 McDonald's All-American game

Columbus' duo of Cameron and Cayden Boozer highlight the 10 players from the Sunshine State

The  2025 McDonald's All-American high school boys and girls rosters are set for the annual all-star game, which will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

When it came to Florida high school basketball, there was no shortage of players that saw their name on the selection sheet of 48 players overall, with 24 boys and 24 girls named to the prestigious game.

Who were the players from Florida that will be partaking in the all-star tilt come April Fool's Day?

Here are all the players that were selected from the Sunshine State down below:

Boys

Shon Abaev

6-7 F, Calvary Christian (Florida)

Darius Acuff Jr.

6-2 G, IMG Academy (Florida)

Cameron Boozer

6-9 F, Columbus (Florida)

Cayden Boozer

6-4 G, Columbus (Florida)

Mikel Brown Jr.

6-3 G, DME Academy (Florida)

Girls

Jaida Civil

6-0 G, Palm Bay (Florida)

Aaliyah Crump

6-1 G, Montverde Academy (Florida)

Agot Makeer

6-1 F, Montverde Academy (Florida)

Deniya Prawl

6-1 F, IMG Academy (Florida)

Lara Somfai

6-4 F, IMG Academy (Florida)

