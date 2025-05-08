10 impact players to watch for on Day 1 of the FHSAA girls flag football state semifinals/championships
The time has finally come in Florida's high school girls flag football season to see who will be competing for a state championship and all the action will take place at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa starting Thursday afternoon.
Players from the Florida Panhandle all the way to South Florida will be traveling over to the 813 to compete for a chance to reach Saturday's state championship slate of games.
Florida girls flag football Class 1A-4A state semifinals preview/predictions 2025
Who will be the playmakers, though, on the first day of games?
Today features four state semifinal games, with Classes 3A and 1A, taking center stage right off of Dale Mabry.
We give you a list of 10 players we think will be difference makers in today's four games. Take a look and comment on who you think will step up for their respective teams.
Aubrey Fogel, QB, Seminole Ridge
The Hawks' sophomore quarterback has been nothing less than sensational throughout the 2025 season and will need to be great in two more games to win it all for Seminole Ridge. Fogel has thrown for 4,288 yards and 60 touchdowns heading into today's game versus East Bay.
Lola Agosto, WR, Seminole Ridge
Though there's a bevy of pass catchers that are hauling in catches from Fogel, Agosto has been the Hawks' go-to-receiver this season. The senior has caught 63 passes for 953 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.
Jazalyn Baluja, WR, East Bay
It doesn't matter who's throwing the ball, Baluja has been more than productive along the way for the Indians this season. The wide receiver through 20 games has caught 139 passes for 1,331 yards and scored 26 times. Pretty impressive numbers for East Bay's top offensive threat.
Jayla Jackson, DB, East Bay
Looking at the defensive side of the ball for the first time on this list is Jackson for East Bay. The junior defensive back has intercepted 15 passes and will need to notch a few more if the Indians want to win it all.
Jerniyah Fowles, QB, Homestead
Everything starts offensively for the Broncos with Fowles, who has been the engine for the Homestead offense. Fowles through 20 games has amassed over 4,700 yards of offense and scored 51 total touchdowns.
Caitylyn Gibson, WR, Homestead
Fowles has several capable receivers, but none might be better than Gibson, who has hauled in 82 passes for 1,112 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. Gibson will need to get behind a stout Chiles' defense if the Broncos are to advance.
Kendall Sadbury, QB, Chiles
Chiles leans on the offensive end with the freshman under center and Sadbury has played wise beyond her years. The signal caller has totaled nearly 4,000 yards of offense along with finding the endzone 39 times.
Zoey Brown, QB, Wildwood
Another impressive freshman to add to the list is Brown, who has been impressive for the undefeated Wildcats this season. Brown has totaled nearly 3,000 yards and 54 total touchdowns through just 12 games.
Ava Wotipka, ATH, Somerset Academy-Canyons
Whether its playing offense or defense, the sophomore gets it done for the Cougars. Wotipka has thrown for 3,288 yards, 57 touchdowns on offense and flips over to defense, where she's intercepted 11 passes.
Rakyia Louis, QB, Miami Edison
Putting up almost video game-like numbers this spring has been Louis, who has tossed 78 touchdowns for the Red Raiders. The junior has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers she's thrown to en route to her 4,705 yards leading into tonight's state semifinal
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi