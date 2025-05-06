Florida girls flag football Class 1A-4A state semifinals preview/predictions 2025
It's finally here.
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championship finals taking place at the AdventHealth Training Center has arrived and it's down to sixteen teams this week.
After that, it's the four state championships on Saturday afternoon.
Before that happens, however, the state semifinal matchups are taking place to decide the eight teams will be playing for the trophies on Saturday afternoon/evening.
We take a dive into the eight games between 1A-4A and give you who we think will win and advance to their respective state championships.
CLASS 4A
Alonso vs. Miami Palmetto
Well look who's back for another shot at a state championship. That's right, Alonso and Miami Palmetto, just like we all predicted. Both teams in the preseason were programs that from jump street were expected to be at this point. The Ravens are gunning for a fourth state crown behind the stellar quarterback play of Gabby Werr, who has thrown for an eye-popping 67 touchdowns and 4,443 yards. On the other side is last year's Class 2A state champion Miami Palmetto, whose gotten back on track after a tough first half of the season. Ava Alvarez will be key after leading the Panthers to a title last year.
Andy's prediction: Alonso 22, Miami Palmetto 19
Spruce Creek vs. Wellington
This is the first time Spruce Creek has reached this point versus a very experienced Wolverines team. The Hawks are undefeated are that can be highly attributed to the play of their rushers on defense, with senior Zion Willis (56 sacks) and junior Elizabeth Phillips (22 sacks) leading the charge. Wellington's lone loss of the entire season came against Class 3A state semifinalist Seminole Ridge in a tight 21-20 decision on April 3rd. Ava Hanson has played exceptionally well for Wellington, completing 293-of-469 passes for 3,269 yards and 52 touchdowns.
Andy's prediction: Wellington 30, Spruce Creek 12
CLASS 3A
Chiles vs. Homestead
A team that's been somewhat up and down throughout the course of the 2025 season has been the Homestead Broncos. The Broncos have gotten hot at exactly the right time, winning seven straight games since a April 4th loss to Class 4A state semifinalist Miami Palmetto. Chiles upset Pace last week to reach Tampa and are a team featuring a freshman quarterback in Kendall Sadberry, who has tossed 30 touchdowns along with 1,560 yards.
Andy's prediction: Homestead 26, Chiles 14
East Bay vs. Seminole Ridge
Based on who they've played this season along with the wins versus some of the state's best, it's hard to argue that Seminole Ridge hasn't made its case to being in the Top 3 if they can close out states with a championship. The Hawks are led offensively by sophomore Aubrey Fogel, who has thrown for 4,288 yards and 60 touchdowns. East Bay is battle tested as well, with its three losses all coming against playoff teams, including Class 2A state semifinalist Choctawhatchee back on March 7th.
Andy's prediction: Seminole Ridge 23, East Bay 21
CLASS 2A
Choctawhatchee vs. Dr. Joaquin Garcia
The Indians make their return to the state semifinals and had a relatively easy path through the playoffs, winning by a margin of 33.3 points per game. Only losses on the season for Choctawhatchee came up against Chiles and Pace, respectively. To reach the state championship game, the Indians will have to upend a undefeated Dr. Joaquin Garcia crew that's played well offensively behind freshman Maliyah Newton, who has thrown for 2,976 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Andy's prediction: Choctawhatchee 20, Dr. Joaquin Garcia 16
Hernando vs. Robinson
On one side you have the 9-time state champion Knights going up against the first-time state semifinalist Leopards. Now maybe on paper this looks like a total mismatch, but Hernando is prepared behind a talented defense led by sophomore rusher Alexis Sway, who has notched 27 sacks this season. Sway will look to get into the backfield early and often against Robinson's Haidyn Spano, who has led the Knights to state championships the last two seasons.
Andy's prediction: Robinson 27, Hernando 13
CLASS 1A
Florida State High vs. Miami Edison
Only loss of the entire season for Miami Edison came up against Class 3A state semifinalist Homestead back on april 4th. Since then, the Red Raiders have been red hot and have shut out five of six opponents along the way to states. Florida State High heads into the contest fresh off a 14-0 victory over Bradford en route to reaching Tampa. This game has all the makings to being a close call between the two squads.
Andy's prediction: Miami Edison 24, Florida State High 18
Somerset Academy-Canyons vs. Wildwood
When it comes to games played on the field, Somerset Academy-Canyons has Wildwood edged out by seven more contests played. There's no denying the talent of the Wildcats, led by freshman quarterback Zoey Brown, who has thrown for 2,202 yards, 46 touchdowns and also rushed for 700, nine scores. The Cougars counter with a talented underclassman of their own under center in Ava Wotipka. The sophomore has completed 339-of-506 passes for 3,288 yards and 57 scores.
Andy's prediction: Somerset Academy-Canyons 19, Wildwood 13
