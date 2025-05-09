10 impact players to watch for on Day 2 of the FHSAA girls flag football state semifinals/championships
The time has finally come in Florida's high school girls flag football season to see who will be competing for a state championship and all the action will take place at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa starting Thursday afternoon.
Players from the Florida Panhandle all the way to South Florida will be traveling over to the 813 to compete for a chance to reach Saturday's state championship slate of games.
Florida girls flag football Class 1A-4A state semifinals preview/predictions 2025
Who will be the playmakers, though, on the first day of games?
Today features four state semifinal games, with Classes 4A and 2A, taking center stage right off of Dale Mabry.
We give you a list of 10 players we think will be difference makers in today's four games. Take a look and comment on who you think will step up for their respective teams.
Gabby Werr, QB, Alonso
Werr didn't get a chance to play at states last season, but she will get her shot as a junior for the Ravens. The Alonso quarterback this campaign 354-of-547 passes for 4,443 yards and 67 touchdowns.
Shea Plantz, ATH, Alonso
The sophomore sensation has been sensational on both sides of the ball for the Ravens, with Plantz compiling well over 1,000 receiving yards and also leads the defensive backfield with 16 interceptions.
Ava Alvarez, QB, Miami Palmetto
With a state championship already under her belt from last season, Alvarez will be unfazed by playing within the confines of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' facility. Expect the Panthers' signal caller to come up clutch against an experienced Alonso squad.
Ava Hanson, QB, Wellington
When it comes to experience and production, Hanson heads into this evening's contest as one of the state's best arounf at quarterback. Hanson has completed 313-of-496 for 3,455 yards and 56 touchdowns.
Lyan Hernandez, RUSH, Wellington
If the Wolverines are to get by undefeated Spruce Creek in today's Class 4A state semifinal, Hernandez will need to create havoc in the backfield. This season, Hernandez has racked up 30 total sacks for Wellington.
Jillian Truax, QB, Spruce Creek
There's not many quarterbacks throughout the state that threw and rushed for over 1,000-plus. Truax did that this season for Spruce Creek, throwing for 3,123 yards, 31 touchdowns and rushing for over 1,100 and adding 13 scores.
Haidyn Spano, QB, Robinson
Wouldn't be a list without mentioning the Knights' 2-time state champion signal caller. Spano this season for Josh Saunders has been solid, throwing for 4,126 yards and an eye-popping 81 touchdowns.
Sarah Williams, ATH, Robinson
Williams kind of does it all for the Knights, who are taking aim at winning another state championship. The sophomore has just under 1,000 yards receiving, 28 touchdowns and on defense has a team-high 11 interceptions.
Carlie Grant, QB, Hernando
It's the Leopards first time being on this stage and they'll need their sophomore quarterback to produce. Grant has totaled over 2,800 yards and 35 touchdowns on offense.
Diaris Morales, QB, Choctawhatchee
The Indians' quarterback has been stellar this spring, with Morales throwing for 4,160 yards and 57 touchdowns. She will need to come up big if Choctawhatchee looks to reach the Class 2A title game.
