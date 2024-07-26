10 South Suncoast running backs to watch in 2024
The South Suncoast area has long been known for churning out top-quality running backs. This upcoming high school football season should be no different.
There's a ton of talent coming back to backfields in the Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties, including several 1,000-yard rushers and some of the area's leading rusher from the 2023 season.
The following is a list of top returning South Suncoast running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Jamarice Wilder, Venice: Once committed to Colorado at one time, Wilder is committed to James Madison and there's a reason many schools are after the tailback. As a junior, the runner rushed for 1,271 yards on 149 carries and scored 25 touchdowns.
Dorien Irving-Jones, Venice: Now let's not forget the other running back that'll be lining up in the backfield for the Indians. Irving-Jones showed folks in the spring he will be a load to bring down, rushing for 153 yards against Naples.
DJ Johnson, Sarasota Riverview: Just a junior last season, Johnson was always able to find his way through, around and over opposing defenses on a weekly basis. Johnson in 2023 rushed for 1,660 yards on 230 carries and scored a team-high 23 touchdowns for the Rams.
Yahshua Edwards, Sarasota Riverview: It's going to be double-trouble for opposing defenses when they face the Rams this fall. Edwards pairs up with Johnson after rushing for 967 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground. Can also catch the ball out of the backfield after hauling in 37 passes at Braden River in 2023.
Ike Perry, Port Charlotte: Perry now takes over the full-time duties in the backfield for the Pirates after tallying 856 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns last season. Now, Perry will be the main feature back in coach Jordan Ingman's offense.
Jamari Vaughn, Port Charlotte: Don't look now, but if Perry needs a break on offense, he's got a capable backfield mate with him. Vaughn saw plenty of time in the backfield for rival Charlotte in 2023, rushing for over 300 yards. Now teas up with Perry to make for a dangerous duo.
Jermaine Edwards, Parrish Community: Edwards became one of the Bulls' top running backs after the departure ofJavon Moss. The running back carried the ball 78 times for 652 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Keishawn Smith, Manatee: Now we know Jacquez Green is going to dial up some pass plays for Army commitment Andrew Heidel, but on the ground they'll lean on Smith. A year ago, the running back rushed for 402 yards an scord five touchdowns.
Cullen McRae II, Lakewood Ranch: The Mustangs return some talent on the offensive side of the ball ad McRae II will be the team's go-to-back. In 2023, McRae II rushed for over 300 yards and scored twice.
Cam Brewer, Saint Stephen's: We've got o make mention of some of the private schools along the South Suncoast and we begin with Saint Stephen's Brewer. Last season, Brewer rushed for 609 yards on 84 carries, scoring four touchdowns.
