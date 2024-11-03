10 Week 12 Florida high school football games to watch
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.
After all the Week 11 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.
There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out the top 10 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 10 Week 12 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the final week of the regular season. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.
Nov. 4., Monday
Taylor County (7-2) at Gadsden County (8-1)
Anytime there's a district championship on the line, it brings a little bit more importance into it. Usually the final week of the season doesn't present opportunities like this, but the Bulldogs and Jaguars will battle it out for the Class 2A, District 3 crown.
Nov. 6., Wednesday
Lakeland (8-0) at Sebring (5-4)
Are you ready for some Wednesday night football? Well, the Dreadnaughts and Blue Streaks will have to be as they chose to play a day before the final day required by the FHSAA in order to complete district matchups. Lakeland looks to wrap up the Class 5A, District 6 title at Fireman's Field.
Nov. 7., Thursday
Wiregrass Ranch (9-0) at Mitchell (9-0)
When it comes to something like this in Pasco County, we're like 99.9 percent sure it's never happened before and that's two undefeated teams playing for a district championship in the last week of the regular season. The last time two Pasco County teams met undefeated in the final week was back in 1992, when Pasco edged out Land O' Lakes. That Pirates team went on to win the 1992 Class 3A state championship. Not saying that happens for the Bulls or Mustangs, but it's still a really good one for the Class 6, District 9 title in Trinity.
Charlotte (7-2) at Port Charlotte (7-2)
Not many games down in the South Suncoast bring the kind of fanfare that the Peace River Rivalry brings. This year's edition shifts over to Port Charlotte, where the Pirates have won the last two. On paper, this game looks pretty good but Port Charlotte has shown with recent wins over Naples and Zephyrhills that they have its sights set on a deep playoff run.
Victory Christian Academy (7-1) at Carrollwood Day (5-3)
A win by the Patriots seals the Class 1A, District 7 championship without setting your eyes to the computers on Saturday morning's FHSAA playoff bracket reveal. A win by the Storm definitely makes everything a lot more interesting as VCA lost to Lakeland Christian a couple weeks ago.
Boone (5-4) at Winter Park (6-3)
The best game in Orlando this week is right over in Winter Park when the Wildcats and Braves battle it out for the Class 7A, District 4 championship. We hear about Edgewater, Jones, Lake Mary and Sanford Seminole all season long, but this puts a nice spotlight on these two teams in the final week.
Glades Central (9-0) at Bishop Verot (6-3)
We feel like it's been such a long time since the Raiders of Belle Glade have been talked about in a winning light, but Omar Haugabook has an argument to be the state's overall coach of the year. They'll take on a very talented Vikings team for a chance to go undefeated for the first time in the regular season since 2011 and for the Class 2A, District 10 title.
Miami Palmetto (6-3) at Miami Booker T. Washington (5-3)
No district implications here between the Panthers and Tornadoes. Just some good ole South Florida high school football. Miami Palmetto's three losses to Bishop Verot, Columbus and Southridge have come by a combined 22 points. The Panthers are really just a few bounces of the ball away from being an undefeated team at this point. Ice Harris' Tornadoes have wrapped up the Class 2A, District 15 title, with their three losses coming to Lakeland, Miami Central and Vero Beach. This should be a good one down in the 305.
Gaither (5-4) at Springstead (8-1)
Another district title tilt comes between the Cowboys and Eagles for the Class 5A, District 7 championship. Forget about Gaither's record as this Kirk Karsen-led group is a pretty talented bunch. Can never underestimate Mike Garofano's Springstead team when it comes to a game of this magnitude.
Blountstown (6-3) at Port St. Joe (5-4)
There's not many small school rivalries that are as good as this one between the Tigers and Tiger Sharks. Both teams have had their moments in showing they can compete in the Rural classification, but this brings in the storied rivalry plus district implications.
