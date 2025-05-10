12 impact players to watch for on Day 3 of the FHSAA girls flag football state championships
The time has finally come in Florida's high school girls flag football season to see who will be crowned champions in today's four state championship and all the action will take place at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa starting this afternoon.
Who will be the playmakers, though, on the final day of games?
Today features four state championship games, with Classes 4A through 1A, taking center stage right off of Dale Mabry just steps away from Raymond James Stadium.
We give you a list of 12 players we think will be difference makers in today's four title games. Take a look and comment on who you think will step up for their respective teams.
Gabby Werr, QB, Alonso
Werr didn't get a chance to play at states last season, but she will get her shot as a junior for the Ravens. The Alonso quarterback this campaign 354-of-547 passes for 4,443 yards and 67 touchdowns. Though Werr didn't have her best game against Miami Palmetto, look for the junior to bounce back tonight.
Shea Plantz, ATH, Alonso
The sophomore sensation has been sensational on both sides of the ball for the Ravens, with Plantz compiling well over 1,000 receiving yards and also leads the defensive backfield with 16 interceptions.
Ava Hanson, QB, Wellington
When it comes to experience and production, Hanson heads into this evening's contest as one of the state's best around at quarterback. Hanson has completed 313-of-496 for 3,455 yards and 56 touchdowns and looked sharp against Spruce Creek in a Class 4A state semifinal.
Lyan Hernandez, RUSH, Wellington
If the Wolverines are to get by Alonso in tonight's Class 4A state championship, Hernandez will need to create havoc in the backfield. This season, Hernandez has racked up over 30 total sacks for Wellington.
Haidyn Spano, QB, Robinson
Wouldn't be a list without mentioning the Knights' 2-time state champion signal caller. Spano this season for Josh Saunders has been solid, throwing for well over 42,000 yards and an eye-popping 81 touchdowns. Spano will look to close out her stellar high school flag football career with championship No. 3.
Sarah Williams, ATH, Robinson
Williams kind of does it all for the Knights, who are taking aim at winning state championship No. 10 this evening. The sophomore has over 1,000 yards receiving, 28 touchdowns and on defense has a team-high 11 interceptions.
Diaris Morales, QB, Choctawhatchee
The Indians' quarterback has been stellar this spring, with Morales throwing for 4,160 yards and 57 touchdowns. She will need to come up big if Choctawhatchee looks to upend Robinson for the Class 2A title.
Aubrey Fogel, QB, Seminole Ridge
The Hawks' sophomore quarterback has been nothing less than sensational throughout the 2025 season and will need to be great in two more games to win it all for Seminole Ridge. Fogel has thrown for over 4,300 yards and 63 touchdowns heading into today's game 3A title game versus Chiles.
Lola Agosto, WR, Seminole Ridge
Though there's a bevy of pass catchers that are hauling in catches from Fogel, Agosto has been the Hawks' go-to-receiver this season. The senior has caught 60-plus passes for around 1,000 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. Agosto will be the go-to-target for Fogel this afternoon.
Kendall Sadbury, QB, Chiles
Chiles leans on the offensive end with the freshman under center and Sadbury has played wise beyond her years. The signal caller has totaled over 4,000 yards of offense along with finding the endzone 41 times. Sadbury's intangibles will play a role in today's 3A state championship contest.
Zoey Brown, QB, Wildwood
Another impressive freshman to add to the list is Brown, who has been impressive for the undefeated Wildcats this season. Brown has totaled over 3,000 yards and 58 total touchdowns through 13 games. The Wildwood field general will be expected to step up if they are to knock off Miami Edison.
Rakyia Louis, QB, Miami Edison
Putting up almost video game-like numbers this spring has been Louis, who has tossed 78 touchdowns for the Red Raiders. The junior has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers she's thrown to en route to her nearly 5,000 yards leading into today's Class 1A state championship.
