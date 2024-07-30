12 North Suncoast running backs to watch in 2024
The North Suncoast area has long been known for churning out top-quality running backs. This upcoming high school football season should be no different.
There's a ton of talent coming back to backfields in the Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties, including several 1,000-yard rushers and some of the area's leading rusher from the 2023 season.
The following is a list of top returning North Suncoast running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Antonio Muniz, Gulf: Maybe a surprise to many outside of Des Little Stadium, Muniz made a major splash onto the scene last year for the Buccaneers. The running back returns after rushing for 1,930 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns last season.
Corey Simms, Mitchell: Coming into the scene as a sophomore running back, Simms really broke out for the Mustangs with the kind of numbers he compiled. Simms rushed for 1,742 yards and scored 26 touchdowns.
Connor Mccazzio, Springstead: Arguably the top running back out of Hernando County was Mccazzio, who helped lead the Eagles back into the postseason. The junior in 2023, the tailback rushed for 1,529 yards and scored 21 times.
Caden Moore, Lecanto: The Panthers’ running back led the way in the team’s pass-heavy offense. Moore carried the ball 90 times for 519 yards and scored five touchdowns in 2023.
Ian Wilson II, Wiregrass Ranch: Coming onto the scene last season from Jesuit, Wilson II made an impact for the Bulls. Wilson II carried the rock 100 times for 543 yards and scored six times.
Amontiys Hudson, Wiregrass Ranch: Hudson proved to be a stellar back for the Pirates last season. Impressive running the ball as a freshman, Hudson tallied 439 yards and scored three touchdowns. Transferred to Wiregrass Ranch over the off-season.
Deanthony Patterson, River Ridge: Another solid season from the Royal Knights’ running back with Patterson now coming back for his senior year. The shifty runner rushed for 650 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Sean Brown, Fivay: A relative of last year’s starter Jamarian Miller, Brown is expected to head into the spring as the team’s No. 1 back. Brown had himself a big spring game against Sunlake and should be in store for a big 2024 season.
Timothy Gaynor, Nature Coast: The name is familiar as his father played on the high school circuit in the area. Gaynor last season rushed for 454 yards on 122 carries and scored four touchdowns in 2023.
Tavion Cousin, Wesley Chapel: Cousin had a solid season for the Wildcats in 2023, with the running back looking to take the next step under the leadership of Bruce Patterson this fall.
Tony Barbre, Bishop McLaughlin: It was a turnaround season for Bob Dare for the Hurricanes and Barbre was the lead back. The running back rushed for 449 yards and scored eight times in 2023.
Kendall Johnson, Zephyrhills Christian Academy: Johnson did it all for the Warriors offensively and was one of the team’s top yard getters on the ground. The junior running back rushed for 315 yards on 16 carries and scored five touchdowns.
