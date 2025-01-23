15 Boys Basketball Players to Watch at Nike Elite High School Classic
One of the top-tier tournaments across the Peach State is fast approaching and this year’s Nike Elite High School Classic will be no different.
6 of the best boys and girls teams from the greater-Atlanta area will be on display Saturday on the grounds of Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia.
Nike Elite High School Classic Schedule
12:30- Pebblebrook vs Wheeler (Girls)
2:00- Norcross vs Greenforest (Girls)
3:30- Norcross vs McEachern (Boys)
5:00- Milton vs McEachern (Girls)
6:30- Milton vs Wheeler (Boys)
8:00- Pace Academy vs Pebblebrook (Boys)
Here are 15 Boys Basketball Players to Watch in the event:
Chandler Bing, Pace Academy (Senior)
The 6-7 wing is an instant-energy provider on the offensive end where he can be explosive around the rim, as well as gain more confidence as a shooter from the perimeter.
Solomon Bratton, Milton (Sophomore)
The 6-7 wing is a high-level rebounder and finisher when it comes to playing around the rim on both ends of the floor. He is also very versatile when it comes to defending 94-feet, where he is applying constant pressure on the opposing guards in the backcourt.
Miles Clanton, Norcross (Senior)
The 6-5 combo guard is not just your traditional scoring guard, but he is also a high-level defender who plays with contagious energy. Clanton should gain some heavy interest from multiple schools as the season rolls on.
Hayden Clay, Pace Academy (Junior)
The 6-9 combo forward has a smooth inside-out game on the offensive end where he can finish at the front of the rim as well as spot up for perimeter jumpers off the catch. On the defensive end, Clay does a great job when it comes to using his length whether it’s protecting the rim or challenging shots from behind the arc. Could be in line for a big summer as far as getting a head start with his recruitment.
Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy (Senior)
The 6-8 power forward is a Georgia Tech commit and is having a stellar season for the Knights.
Colben Landrew, Wheeler (Junior)
The 6-5 small forward holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, California, Cincinnati, Clemson, and several others.
Chase Lumpkin, McEachern (Sophomore)
The 6-3 shooting guard has gained a ton of stock since the beginning of his freshman season where he has improved his offensive skillset as a three-level scorer. Defensively, he does a great job when it comes to reading the next pass as well as defending at the rim where he is a high-level rebounder for his size.
Mansur McClain, Wheeler (Senior)
The 6-6 small forward may be one of the top unsigned seniors playing at the Nike Elite Classic. McClain is a true finisher when it comes to finishing around the rim as well as his rebounding ability.
Anthony Moon, Pebblebrook (Sophomore)
The 6-6 small forward can impact the game in several ways whether it’s making a presence in the low-post or out on the perimeter on the offensive end. Defensively, he shows a ton of length where he can guard multiple positions as well as handle the ball with confidence in transition.
Daniel Ogunyemi, Milton (Senior)
The 6-7 small forward and Yale commit has a strong frame and continues to play under control on the offensive end where he has a soft touch around the rim as well as elite footwork to get to his spots shooting comfortably from 15 to 18 feet from the basket.
Jaron Saulsberry, Norcross (Junior)
The 6-6 wing is long and wiry when it comes to defending on the perimeter as well as finishing above the rim on the offensive end. He brings a versatile skillset on the defensive end as well where he could get a huge boost in his recruitment this summer.
Kevin Savage, Wheeler (Sophomore)
The 5-10 point guard is quick and savvy when the basketball in his hands. He is also a natural three-level scorer on the offensive end where he can stop on a dime and get to his spots with ease. He holds offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, George Mason, UCF, and several others.
Marcus Smith, Newton (Senior)
The 6-0 point guard is a slasher and a smooth finisher when it comes off the catch as well as the bounce at the front of the rim. On the defensive end, he is a true floor general who can guard on and off the ball at a high level. Currently holds an offer from Fresno State but I expect that list to grow by the time he ends his high school career.
Kota Suttle, Wheeler (Junior)
The 6-2 combo guard currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Howard, Ole Miss, and Radford.
Jacob Taylor, Wheeler (Senior)
The 6-3 point guard and Charleston Southern signee is a high-IQ guard with great intangibles for getting his teammates involved, whether it’s off penetration or the bounce. Taylor is also a very good rebounder for his size, as he takes good advantage of using his length.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App