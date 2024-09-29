15 Florida high school football players who would've been top fantasy picks
This 2024 season has seen plenty of players put up video game-like numbers, which when it equates to fantasy football, a plethora of high schoolers would be accumulating plenty of points.
Now there's no such thing as a high school football fantasy football circuit, but we can imagine what that would look like as we compile the top 15 performances based on player's stats this season.
Down below are 15 performances that piled up the 'fantasy football' points:
1. Nino Joseph, Lely: 84.20 points vs. Barron Collier
This crazy rushing performance was recent in Week 6 as the Lely sophomore went off in a 90-56 victory over Barron Collier. Joseph rushed for an impressive 422 yards and scored seven touchdowns in the win The 2027 prospect has been piling up the stats on a weekly basis, so it's no surprise he's on this list.
2. Amari Clemons, Marianna: 82.20 points vs. Walton
The next craziest fantasy-like game was by the Marianna running back, whom has thrown up big numbers on a weekly basis in 2024. Clemons, a 2026 tailback, rushed for 383 yards on 26 carries and scored six touchdowns. Also added three catches for 64 yards in a 50-44 win over Walton.
3. Cole Hayes, Riverdale: 66.80 points vs. Cypress Lake
Joseph isn't the only running back out of the 239 putting up video game-like numbers out of the backfield. Hayes did so in the Raiders' 43-27 win over Cypress Lake recently, with Hayes rushing for 336 yards and scoring five touchdowns. It's easy to see why he put up the fantasy-like points and is on this list.
4. Z'orey Cotton, Spoto: 61.40 points vs. Davenport
Cotton did a little bit of everything in the Spartans' 38-19 victory over Polk County's Davenport. What made the fantasy-like performance special was multiple ways he was able to do it in. The running back rushed for 255 yards on 21carries and scored three touchdowns. Through the air, Cotton scored twice and had three catches for 59 yards.
5. Tymir Gaines, Mount Dora: 61.00 points vs. East Ridge
Versatility is the name of the game and Gaines has proven himself a threat ther running the rock or catching the ball out of the backfield. In a 45-14 victory over East Ridge, Gaines rushed for 252 yards on 18 carries and scored four touchdowns. Also caught a pass for 58 yards that went for a touchdown.
6. Lazaro Rogers, East Lee County: 60.60 points vs. Fort Myers Gateway
Whenever you can produce the kind of numbers Rogers did with minimal touches he had, you definitely make the list. The Northern Illinois commitment had 19 carries for 246 yards, scoring six touchdowns in a 43-7 rout of Fort Myers Gateway.
7. Terrell Brant, Zarephath Academy: 55.90 points vs. South Fork
When Zarephath Academy hit the field back on Aug. 29th, the pgra had one of its most prolific offensive performances of all-time. Brant had his best game as a high schooler, hauling in eight passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
8. Arthur Lewis IV, Bartram Trail: 53.80 points vs. Creekside
What is incredible about the Bartram Trail running back's fantasy point game was it came in a losing effort. The Bears' workhorse has his best game statistically in a 49-42 loss to the Knight, rushing for 179 yards on just nine carries and scored three touchdowns. Lewis IV wasn't finished and added 99 receiving yards on four catches and a score.
9. Jayvan Boggs, Cocoa: 52.40 points vs. Mainland
The UCF commitment was playing not too far from the 'Bounce House' in Orlando and treated Daytona Stadium like home. Against Mainland, Boggs hauled in 12 passes for 224 yards and scored four touchdowns. Quite the performance for the pass catcher.
10. Nathan Merriman, Sunlake: 51.60 points vs. Weeki Wachee
Whether it was coming out of the backfield to catch the ball or running it up the middle, Merriman was not to be denied in Sunlake's season-opening 40-22 win over Weeki Wachee. The running back rushed for 146 yards, five touchdowns and also tallied 55 receiving yards.
11. Jordan Durham, Zarephath Academy: 50.12 points vs. South Fork
No signal caller has been putting up the kind of weekly numbers that Durham has been week in and week out. We could really pick a number of performances, but it was the quarterback's outing in a 48-30 win over South Fork that stood out. Durham completed threw for 523 yards, four touchdowns and added two more scores on the ground.
12. JT Tipton, Lecanto: 46.82 points vs. Ocala West Port
When it comes to a true passing performance, no quarterback has measured up to the kind of numbers the senior compiled in a 59-20 win over West Port. Tipton finished the game completing 21-of-27 passes for 353 yards and eight touchdowns.
13. Isaiah Mizell, Boone: 46.10 points vs. Hagerty
The Arizona commitment had one of the top receiving performances this season in the Braves' 49-28 victory over Hagerty earlier this season. Mizell hauled in 10 passes for 231 yards and scored three touchdowns. Looking at the bevy of talented receivers in the state, Mizell having a huge performance isn't too surprising.
14. Bjorn Jurgensen, Bishop Moore: 45.30 points vs. Tottenville (New York)
It was a flawless performance by the Hornets' quarterback when Bishop Moore rolled to a 42-21 victory over Tottenville (New York) back on Aug. 9th. Jurgensen, who also is a Virginia commitment, completed 22-of-28 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback also rushed for 73 yards on six attempts and scored three times on the ground in the win.
15. Dorien Irving-Jones, Venice: 45.20 points vs. Cocoa
Week 5 had a bunch of impressive offensive performances, but one of them came from the sophomore running back. The Venice tailback carried the rock 31 times for 226 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Jones caught two passes for 36 yards and one score.
-- Andy Villamarzo