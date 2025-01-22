20 Boys Basketball Players to Watch at Iverson Roundball Classic
The 3rd Annual Iverson Roundball Classic makes another stop and this time it will be the Sunshine State. Games will be taking place on January 24 and 25 at The Villages Charter High School.
Game Schedule is listed below
Friday, January 24
4:00- Tennessee Prep Academy vs Southern Coast Academy (Aux. Gym)
4:00- The Rock School vs Bilingual Christian Academy (Main Gym)
5:30- DNA Prep (California) vs Minnesota Prep (Aux. Gym)
5:30- Mater Lakes Academy vs Camden (New Jersey) (Main Gym)
7:00- West Oaks Academy vs The Villages Charter (Main Gym)
7:00- Bell Creek Academy vs Hawthorne (Aux. Gym)
8:30- Maclay vs Hialeah Educational Academy (Aux. Gym)
8:30- Westminster Academy vs Academy of Central Florida (Main Gym)
Saturday, January 25
11:00am- Southern Coast Academy vs Chicago Prep (Main Gym)
12:00- The Rock School vs Tennessee Prep (Aux. Gym)
12:30- Windermere vs Hialeah Educational Academy (Main Gym)
1:30- Specially Fit Academy vs Minnesota Prep (Aux. Gym)
2:00- Windermere Prep vs Camden (New Jersey) (Main Gym)
3:00- Mater Lakes Academy vs Crossroad Academy (Aux. Gym)
3:30- West Oaks Academy vs DNA Prep (California) (Main Gym)
4:30- Santa Fe Catholic vs Maclay (Aux. Gym)
5:00- Gibbs vs Academy of Central Florida (Main Gym)
6:00- Elite Academy vs Minnesota Prep (Aux. Gym)
6:30- Pine Ridge vs Hawthorne (Main Gym)
7:30- Central Pointe Christian Academy vs Bell Creek Academy (Aux. Gym)
8:00- Westminster Academy vs The Villages Charter (Main Gym)
Here are 20 Boys Basketball Players to Watch in the Event:
Brandon Bass Jr, Windermere Prep (Junior)
Bass has led the Lakers to back-to-back Final Four appearances and is leading his team in scoring again this season, averaging 21.3 points per game.
Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy (Freshman)
Bell is averaging 25.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season.
Aaron Britt Jr, The Villages Charter (Sophomore)
The 6-2 point guard is averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this season.
Herly Brutus, The Villages Charter (Junior)
Brutus is averaging 8.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for The Buffalo this season.
Shane Cherry, Academy of Central Florida (Senior)
Cherry holds offers from Auburn, California, Penn State, Tennessee, and several others.
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy (Junior)
The 6-9 shooting guard currently holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Illinois, Syracuse, and several others.
Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic (Senior)
Darner is signed to play collegiate basketball at UT-Chattanooga.
O’Neal Delancy, Gibbs (Sophomore)
Delancy is a 6-3 shooting guard who is averaging 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season.
TJ Drain, Windermere (Senior)
The 6-8 power forward is committed to Liberty University.
Joseph Hartman, The Rock School (Junior)
Hartman holds offers from Butler, California, Charlotte, Charleston, Jacksonville, and several others.
Jayden Joseph, West Oaks Academy (Junior)
The 6-2 point guard is averaging 13.2 points per game for the Flame this season.
Landen Joseph, DNA Academy (California) (Senior)
The 6-2 senior point guard is having a breakout season on the West Coast after playing the previous three years in the Sunshine State.
Ethan Knox, Santa Fe Catholic (Freshman)
Knox is a 6-4 shooting guard that can play out on the wing. Knox is averaging 13.7 points per game this season for the Hawks.
Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy (Senior)
The University of Florida commit was named to the City of Palms Classic All-Tournament First Team.
Flamio Mateus, West Oaks Academy (Senior)
The 6-8 small forward currently holds offers from Edward Waters University and High Point.
Isaiah Medina, Gibbs (Senior)
Medina is signed to play collegiate basketball at DePaul University.
AK Ochan, Minnesota Prep Academy (Sophomore)
Ochan is a 6-0 combo guard who could gain a ton of college interest as his game continues to develop. Has an explosive first step where he can finish above the rim off the bounce.
Marcis Ponder, West Oaks Academy (Junior)
Ponder holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgetown, and several others.
Henry Robinson Jr, Pine Ridge (Sophomore)
Robinson is averaging 20.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season.
Evan Sterck, The Rock School (Senior)
Sterck is a 6-3 point guard and is signed to play collegiate basketball at Jacksonville University.
