2024 Florida High School Quarterback Rankings: 2026's impressing across the board
Let’s debate Florida's top high school quarterbacks, shall we? Welcome to our 2024 Florida High School quarterback rankings.
Before we get into all of these talented signal-callers, a few ground rules to understand.
This is based on several factors, which includes the following:
- This isn’t a power ranking based on the first four weeks. We have to consider the body of work by each quarterback throughout his high school career, offers rolling in and play this season. There's a lot to consider other than these first few weeks.
- We will take a deeper dive into big game stats versus what they're against lower end competition.
- Every month leading into the state championships, we will re-visit this list and re-order as needed based on how every quarterback is playing. There's still plenty of football to be played.
- I’ll rank 20 quarterbacks each month, sticking to the ones who have been playing the best along with their star ratings, according to multiple recruiting sites (247Sports/On3/Rivals).
- Every month, I’ll write about all 20 high school quarterbacks and continue to keep a close eye on each one every week throughout the 2024 campaign.
1. Brady Hart, Cocoa
Cocoa has played a pretty difficult schedule thus far and Hart still has been terrific for the Tigers. Outside of a loss to IMG Academy, the Michigan commitment has been on point, completing nearly 65 percent of his passes for 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
2. Dia Bell, Plantation American Heritage
The Texas commitment has remained one of the state's most accurate passers, with Bell completing 67 percent of his passes so far. Playing against elite competition like Milton (Georgia), Chaminade-Madonna and Western has made what Bell has done so far that much more impressive. Bell has thrown for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns.
3. Dereon Coleman, Jones
Now we took into account Coleman, a Miami (FL) commitment, has played one less game than most on this list. With what he's done so far, we like what we see out of the Fightin' Tigers signal caller, completing 36-of-43 (83 percent) for 483 yards and five touchdowns. Not too shabby.
4. Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary
Everyone had to have known trying to keep up with the 47 touchdowns he threw a year ago was going to be tough for the Notre Dame commitment. Nonetheless, Grubbs has been one of the best technicians when it comes to throwing touchdowns and moving the chains. His game against an elite Lakeland defense said it all, throwing for 176 yards and four touchdowns.
5. Carter Smith, Bishop Verot
With Smith, we have to take into account what the Michigan commit does with his right arm and legs. Smith has accounted for 945 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns. Leading a Vikings' offense that's averaging well over 50 points per game has to mean something, right?
6. Bjorn Jurgensen, Bishop Moore
Undefeated start and plenty of stats to back up what Jurgensen has done so far this season is why we have him higher on this list. The Virginia commitment has completed 65-of-97 passes for 1,093 yards and eight touchdowns. Also has rushed for 188 yards and scored five times.
7. Will Griffin, Jesuit
The Florida commitment has seen an array of teams when it comes to the competition side of things. From playing Bishop Verot to Valdosta (Georgia), Griffin is seeing differing styles for sure. So far in 2024, the quarterback has thrown for 772 yards, completing 64 percent of his passes and 10 touchdowns.
8. Lincoln Graf, Delray Beach Atlantic
Stop saying who, because Graf is not Mike Jones. But he is one of the state's best passers and his body of work is undeniable thus far for the Eagles. The senior passer has completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,283 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one pick. Yeah, get to know Graf because he's pretty darn good.
9. Preston Wright, Chaminade-Madonna
Wright might've started at the bottom of Chaminade-Madonna's depth chart, but now he's here. From not seeing really much time in the season-opener against St. John Bosco (California) to throwing 487 yards, four touchdowns against Plantation American Heritage has landed Wright on here. Wright has thrown for 796 yards and nine touchdowns (no interceptions) this season.
10. Rhys Brush, Armwood
Brush has made a major leap from 2023 to 2024 and the numbers don't lie when it comes to the Hawks' quarterback. The junior passer has completed 45-of-70 (64 percent) for 789 yards, 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Yeah, he's playing pretty well we have to say.
11. Ennio Yapoor, Miami Norland
We have always liked the dual-threat ability of Yapoor and he has come back this season with a vengeance after losing in the Class 2M state championship last year. Dade County's all-time leader in passing yards just led the team to an impressive win over Teddy Bridgewater's Miami Northwestern Bulls.
12. Salomon Georges, The First Academy
Whether he's playing in Nashville against Lipscomb Academy or in Orlando versus Edgewater, Georges has been impressive. The senior has thrown for 947 yards, 10 touchdowns and also rushed for 236 and three scores.
13. Locklan Hewlett, St. Augustine
Similar to Coleman (see No. 3), Hewlett is missing a game worth of stats and that's due to Mother Nature. Despite that, the USF commit has thrown for 746 yards, completing 71 percent of his passes and six scores.
14. Malachi Waters, University
There's so many great passers in the 407, but Waters is one that people seem to forget about. Waters has been very efficient, completing 48-of-80 passes for 790 yards and eight touchdowns. Also has rushed for 120 and three touchdowns.
15. Andrew Indorf, St. Thomas Aquinas
Looking at some of the competition Indorf has already faced tells us enough. Against Bishop Gorman, Indorf was arguably just a couple throws away from leading the Raiders to a win. This season, the senior has thrown for 732 yards and seven touchdowns.
16. Zander Smith, Lakeland
We know, we know. Lakeland is a run-first team, so why would Smith be on here? Well, because when the North Dakota State commit needs to step it up, he does. Smith did so in a thrilling 35-34 win over Lake Mary, accounting for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
17. Lawrence Niemann, Ransom Everglades
A 2028 passer on this list? You betcha and there's plenty to like about the star-in-the-making. Now folks that doubt Niemann will point to the competition he faces on a weekly basis. We will point to the offers he already has, like Florida State, Miami (FL) and Ohio State. This season, Niemann has thrown for 617 yards and seven touchdowns.
18. Leon Strawder, Miami Northwestern
Strawder emerged from the quarterback competition over Florentino Lopez and has flourished in Teddy Bridgewater's offense. The junior quarterback has completed 58-of-93 passes for 924 yards and 15 touchdowns.
19. Chris Denson, Plant City
There's not a ton of fanfare around Denson's name and that's quite alright to him because all the senior has done is produce. Though competition hasn't been as tough as many of the aforementioned passers ahead of him, the numbers are hard to argue with. The Coastal Carolina commit has thrown for 823 yards, 13 touchdowns and only one interception.
20. Andrew Heidel, Manatee
There's so much to like about the underappreciated Army commitment. Heidel has played a large role in the Hurricanes' resurgence under former University of Florida great Jacquez Green. This season, Heidel has thrown for 758 yards, seven touchdowns and has added four more on the ground.
