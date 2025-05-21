2025 4-star power forward Niko Bundalo commits to Ole Miss
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Ole Miss Rebels landed a four-star commitment in Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) power forward Niko Bundalo on Tuesday night.
Bundalo de-committed from the University of Washington last month and is rated as the No. 31 overall ranked prospect and the No. 6 ranked power forward in the nation in the upcoming recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.
Bundalo played in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game back in April as well as helping lead Prolific Prep to the Chipotle Nationals where they reached the semifinals before having their season come to an end against Dynamic Prep (Texas).
Bundalo chose the Rebels over offers that included Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, and several others.
Ole Miss now has three commits from the upcoming recruiting cycle, where Bundalo joins Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) four-star power forward Tylis Jordan and Frenship (Wolfforth, Tex.) four-star shooting guard Patton Pinkins. The Rebels have also landed five players from the transfer portal, featuring center James Scott (Louisville), point guard Travis Perry (Kentucky), Koren Johnson (Louisville), small forward AJ Storr (Kansas), and power forward Corey Chest (LSU).
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein on Bundalo: Bundalo is an inside-out lefty four-man with good positional size, athleticism, and deceptive strength. He has good bounce around the rim, a great right hand, and while his frame doesn't boast a ton of visible muscle mass, he plays through contact fairly well. He's a legit low-post scoring threat who understands angles and is especially effective sealing off defenders prior to the catch for easy buckets.
Bundalo is equally capable of facing the basket and has a soft touch that extends to the arc with ease. He can play out of pick-and-pop action and is a reliable three-point shooter when he's in rhythm, but gets much less efficient when he tries to jab into threes or shoot off the dribble. Bundalo has a bit of a high dribble and isn't really a creator, although he's capable of driving a close-out. He's both versatile and comfortable playing various spots on the floor in different types of offensive actions, seemingly picking up concepts quickly, and yet he is not always an overly willing passer.
Earlier this month, Prolific Prep announced that they were relocating to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after spending the last 11 years in Napa, California. During their time in Napa, they produced 14 McDonald's All-American players and 15 Nike Hoop Summit players.
The Crew will have a new facility ready for the 2025-26 season, according to the release. They’ll also be competing more directly against at least two other top basketball academy programs in Florida: Montverde Academy and IMG Academy.
