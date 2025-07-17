High School

2025 Broward County Showcase Schedule: Updated game times, teams

The 4th Annual Broward County Showcase will take place August 21-23 where eight teams from Broward County will face eight out-of-area programs.

Ross Van De Griek

St. Frances Academy is one of several national powers that will challenge Florida's best in the 2025 Broward County Showcase.
St. Frances Academy is one of several national powers that will challenge Florida's best in the 2025 Broward County Showcase. / Rivals.com

The 4th Annual Broward County Showcase will be better than advertised as this year's field consists of 16 teams representing four different states.

This year's slate of games will take place from August 21 to 23, 2025, and will be broadcast live on Becon-TV, ESPN, and FloSports. The games will be held at Cardinal Gibbons High School, Dillard High School, and St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

This year's event will feature over 100 Division 1 prospects across multiple recruiting services, such as 247Sports, ESPN, On3/Rivals, and more.

2025 Participating Teams

American Heritage Plantation (Florida)

Archbishop McCarthy (Florida)

Bolles (Florida)

Cardinal Gibbons (Florida)

Chaminade-Madonna (Florida)

Corner Canyon (Utah)

Dillard (Florida)

Dr. Phillips (Florida)

Mater Dei (California)

Monarch (Florida)

Peachtree Ridge (Georgia)

Piper (Florida)

St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

St. Joe's Prep (Pennsylvania)

St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)

West Broward (Florida)

2025 Broward County Showcase Schedule (Broadcast Info)

Game 1: Piper (Florida) vs Peachtree Ridge (Georgia)- Thursday, August 21 at 4:00 p.m. (BECON-TV)- Dillard High School

Game 2: Archbishop McCarthy (Florida) vs Cardinal Gibbons (Florida)- Thursday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. (FLOSPORTS)- Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game 3: Bolles (Florida) vs Monarch (Florida)- Thursday, August 21 at 8:00 p.m. (BECON-TV)- Dillard High School

Game 4: Corner Canyon (Utah) vs West Broward (Florida)- Friday, August 22 at 4:00 p.m. (BECON-TV)- Dillard High School

Game 5: St. Joe's Prep (Pennsylvania) vs American Heritage Plantation (Florida)- Friday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)- St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game 6: Dr. Phillips (Florida) vs Dillard (Florida)- Friday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. (BECON-TV)- Dillard High School

Game 7: Mater Dei (California) vs St. Thomas Aquinas- Saturday, August 23 at 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)- St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game 8: St. Frances Academy (Maryland) vs Chaminade-Madonna (Florida)- Saturday, August 23 at 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)- St. Thomas Aquinas High School

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

