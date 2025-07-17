2025 Broward County Showcase Schedule: Updated game times, teams
The 4th Annual Broward County Showcase will be better than advertised as this year's field consists of 16 teams representing four different states.
This year's slate of games will take place from August 21 to 23, 2025, and will be broadcast live on Becon-TV, ESPN, and FloSports. The games will be held at Cardinal Gibbons High School, Dillard High School, and St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
This year's event will feature over 100 Division 1 prospects across multiple recruiting services, such as 247Sports, ESPN, On3/Rivals, and more.
2025 Participating Teams
American Heritage Plantation (Florida)
St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
2025 Broward County Showcase Schedule (Broadcast Info)
Game 1: Piper (Florida) vs Peachtree Ridge (Georgia)- Thursday, August 21 at 4:00 p.m. (BECON-TV)- Dillard High School
Game 2: Archbishop McCarthy (Florida) vs Cardinal Gibbons (Florida)- Thursday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. (FLOSPORTS)- Cardinal Gibbons High School
Game 3: Bolles (Florida) vs Monarch (Florida)- Thursday, August 21 at 8:00 p.m. (BECON-TV)- Dillard High School
Game 4: Corner Canyon (Utah) vs West Broward (Florida)- Friday, August 22 at 4:00 p.m. (BECON-TV)- Dillard High School
Game 5: St. Joe's Prep (Pennsylvania) vs American Heritage Plantation (Florida)- Friday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)- St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Game 6: Dr. Phillips (Florida) vs Dillard (Florida)- Friday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. (BECON-TV)- Dillard High School
Game 7: Mater Dei (California) vs St. Thomas Aquinas- Saturday, August 23 at 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)- St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Game 8: St. Frances Academy (Maryland) vs Chaminade-Madonna (Florida)- Saturday, August 23 at 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)- St. Thomas Aquinas High School