2025 Florida High School Football Preseason All-State Team
The 2025 high school football season across the state of Florida kicks off with preseason classics this week (August 14-16), followed by the start of the regular season next week (August 21-23). The Sunshine State is full of talent, and here is who we think are the top players to watch for this season with our All-State Preseason Team.
Florida has produced dozens of three, four, and five-star prospects in the Classes of 2026, 2027, and 2028, already producing Power 4 offers.
Here is the 2025 High School on SI Florida All-State Preseason Team:
Quarterback
Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary (Senior)
Grubbs, listed at 6-foot-3, is heading to Notre Dame next season led the Rams to the Class 7A Championship Game, throwing for 3,024 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during the 2024 season.
Dia Bell, American Heritage (Plantation) (Senior)
The University of Texas commit is coming off a year where he won the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Florida. Bell threw for 2,560 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season for the Patriots, where his season ended early due to an injury sustained in the state semifinals. Look for the Patriots to be a heavy favorite to win the Class 4A Championship once again this season.
Dereon Coleman, Jones (Orlando) (Senior)
The University of Miami commit led the Fightin' Tigers to the Class 4A Championship Game last season before coming up short against American Heritage Plantation.
Running Back
Derrek Cooper, Chaminade-Madonna (Senior)
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back had a team-high in carries (124), rushing yards (905), and touchdowns (13) last season for the 4-time defending state champion Chaminade-Madonna Lions. Cooper is committed to playing collegiate football at the University of Texas next season.
Amari Thomas, Blountstown (Senior)
Thomas was setting school records as the 5-foot-10 senior running back had 153 carries for 1,880 yards (12.3 yards per carry) and 34 rushing touchdowns for Marianna last season. Thomas also caught 14 passes for 247 yards and had three receiving touchdowns. Thomas is committed to the University of South Carolina.
Wide Receiver
Calvin Russell, Miami Northwestern (Senior)
The Syracuse commit caught 39 passes for 704 yards as a junior last season, helping lead Miami Northwestern to the Class 3A state title. In the state championship clinching win over Raines (Jacksonville), Russell had four catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
Naeem Burroughs, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Senior)
The Clemson commit can impact the game in a variety of ways whether it's in the short-field game as well as being a deep-ball threat. Burroughs caught 33 passes for 829 yards and had 12 touchdowns for the Bulldogs during the 2024 season. He was also a key contributor on kickoff returns where he had a kickoff return for a touchdown last season as well.
Somourian Wingo, St. Augustine (Senior)
The Miami commit caught 65 passes for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior last season. He helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a run to the Class 4A semifinals where they finished with an 11-2 record.
Athlete
Justin Williams, Buchholz (Gainesville) (Senior)
The University of Florida commit got multiple reps, whether it was at the wide receiver position or at the running back position. During the 2024 season, Williams had 108 carries for 1,023 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 85 passes for 1,473 yards and 13 touchdowns in the passing game. He was a finalist for the 2024 Florida Mr. Football Award in Class 6A.
Efrem White, Vero Beach (Senior)
The Florida State commit is a two-way player for the Fighting Indians, where he put up efficient numbers during the 2024 season. On offense, White caught 25 passes for 349 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, White was credited with 24 total tackles and three interceptions, including a pass break-up.
Offensive Lineman
Chancellor Barclay, The First Academy (Orlando) (Senior)
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive guard took home MVP honors at the Under Armour Camp Next Series in Orlando back in the spring. Barclay is committed to Clemson.
Micah Smith, Vero Beach (Senior)
Smith plays on both sides of the ball where he helped lead Vero Beach to the regional final during the 2024 season.
Jakobe Green, Gadsden County (Senior)
Green transferred to Gadsden County from Niceville, where he helped lead the Eagles to the Class 5A semifinals last season. Green is a Florida State commit.
Javeion Cooper, Melbourne Central Catholic (Senior)
The Syracuse commit spent time at the right tackle position for the Hustlers during the 2024 season.
Defensive Line
Jake Kreul, IMG Academy (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Kreul was credited with 39 total tackles (12 Tackles For Loss), 11 Quarterback Hurries, and 6.0 sacks for the Ascenders, where they allowed just 14.8 points per game and finished with a 7-2 record, with losses coming to out-of-state opponents in Corner Canyon (Utah) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
Trenton Henderson, Pine Forest (Senior)
The LSU commit was credited with 50 total tackles (18 Tackles For Loss), 20 Quarterback Hurries, 10.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery during the 2024 season while playing at Pensacola Catholic.
Elijah Golden, Cardinal Mooney (Senior)
During his junior season, Golden was credited with 61 total tackles (29 Tackles For Loss) and 10.0 sacks in his first season with the Cougars after coming over from IMG Academy after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Ascenders.
Kendall Guervil, Fort Myers (Senior)
Guervil was credited with 88 total tackles (12 Tackles For Loss) and two forced fumbles in 11 games played last season for the Green Wave. Guervil is committed to the University of Florida.
Linebackers
Izayia Williams, Tavares (Senior)
The Ole Miss commit was credited with 125 total tackles (15 Tackles For Loss) and 4.0 sacks last season for the Bulldogs. Williams also participated in the Under Armour All-American Game as a junior last season.
Justin Edwards, Edgewater (Senior)
The University of Miami commit was credited with 52 total tackles (15 Tackles For Loss), 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass break-ups in nine games played during the 2024 season for the Eagles.
Cornerbacks
Chauncey Kennon, Booker (Sarasota) (Senior)
The Florida State commit missed the start of his junior season recovering from an Appendix injury. Kennon finished his junior season, where he was credited with 33 total tackles in 12 games played for the Tornadoes.
CJ Bronaugh, Windermere (Senior)
Bronaugh, A University of Florida commit, was credited with 30 total tackles and six interceptions during the 2024 season for the Wolverines.
Safeties
Ayden Pouncey, Winter Park (Senior)
Pouncey was credited with 20 total tackles in eight games played during the 2024 season for the Wildcats. Pouncey is committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Devin Jackson, The First Academy (Orlando) (Senior)
The Oregon commit was credited with 80 total tackles and four interceptions during the 2024 season. Jackson spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at West Orange.
CJ Hester, Cocoa (Senior)
Hester was credited with 72 total tackles and four interceptions during the 2024 season. He was one of the key leaders on the defensive side of the ball where the Tigers finished with an 11-3 record and went onto win the Class 2A Championship.
Special Teams
Gaston Gramatica, Cambridge Christian (Senior)
Gramatica recorded 17 touchbacks out of 42 kickoff attempts last season for the Lancers. He was 13-of-19 on field goal attempts as well as 23-for-23 on extra-point attempts.
