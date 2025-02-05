2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Flag Football Kickoff & Preseason Classic schedule
TAMPA, FLORIDA – The 7th annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Kickoff & Preseason Classic will take place at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida.
Last year, the event was held at the Ed Radice Sports Complex and now moves over to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice facilities this winter with 116 teams scheduled to participate, starting on Monday, February 10th and ending on Saturday, February 15th.
Below is the entire game schedule for the preseason kickoff classic that will take place the second week of February.
February 10th (Monday)
2 p.m. games
Chamberlain vs. Springstead
Nature Coast vs. Northeast
Sunlake vs. Freedom
Bishop Moore vs. Bartow
3:15 p.m. games
Bishop Moore vs. Northeast
Nature Coast vs. Freedom
Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek vs. Springstead
Chamberlain vs. Anclote
4:30 p.m. games
Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek vs. Sunlake
Lakewood Ranch vs. Seminole
Anclote vs. Carrollwood Day
Hernando vs. Bartow
6 p.m. game
Carrollwood Day vs. Lakewood Ranch
7:30 p.m. game
Hernando vs. Seminole
February 11th (Tuesday)
2 p.m. games
Bloomingdale vs. Palm Harbor
Brooksville Central vs. Jefferson
Dunedin vs. Plant City
Indian Rocks Christian vs. Leto
3:15 p.m. games
Brooksville Central vs. Plant City
Bloomingdale vs. Wharton
Dunedin vs. Angeline Academy
Kathleen vs. Indian Rocks Christian
4:30 p.m. games
Kathleen vs. Jefferson
Strawberry Crest vs. Palm Harbor
Largo vs. Seffner Christian
Leto vs. Angeline Academy
6 p.m. game
Seffner Christian vs. Wharton
7:30 p.m. game
Largo vs. Strawberry Crest
February 12th (Wednesday)
2 p.m.
Gulf vs. Robinson
Bonita Springs vs. St. Petersburg
John Carroll vs. Armwood
Mitchell vs. Southeast
3:15 p.m.
Armwood vs. St. Petersburg
Fort Pierce Central vs. Robinson
Apopka vs. Lennard
John Carroll vs. Southeast
4:30 p.m.
Brooksville Central vs. Lennard
Gulf vs. Bonita Springs
East River vs. Brooks-DeBartolo
Mitchell vs. Pinellas Park
6 p.m.
Apopka vs. Pinellas Park
7:30 p.m.
East River vs. Brooks-DeBartolo
February 13th (Thursday)
2 p.m.
East Lake vs. Brandon
Riverview vs. Lecanto
Gaither vs. Wesley Chapel
Manatee vs. River Ridge
3:15 p.m.
Manatee vs. Wesley Chapel
Alonso vs. Riverview
River Ridge vs. Brandon
Ocala Forest vs. Sickles
4:30 p.m.
Alonso vs. Lecanto
Gaither vs. Lake Minneola
East Bay vs. Tarpon Springs
East Lake vs. Sickles
6 p.m.
Ocala Forest vs. Tarpon Springs
7:30 p.m.
East Bay vs. Lake Minneola
February 14th (Friday)
8:30 a.m.
Tampa Bay Tech vs. Land O' Lakes
Steinbrenner vs. Wellington
The Villages vs. Spoto
Chamberlain vs. Winter Haven
9:45 a.m.
The Villages vs. Celebration
Tampa Bay Tech vs. Wellington
Lakewood Ranch Prep vs. Spoto
Land O' Lakes vs. Winter Haven
11:15 a.m.
Martin County vs. Steinbrenner
Braden River vs. Newsome
Hialeah Gardens vs. Weeki Wachee
Countryside vs. Durant
12:30 p.m.
Newsome vs. Tampa Catholic
Braden River vs. Hillsborough
Martin County vs. Plant
Durant vs. Lakewood Ranch Prep
2 p.m.
Hialeah Gardens vs. Sumner
Hillsborough vs. Tampa Catholic
Centennial vs. Weeki Wachee
Countryside vs. George Jenkins
3:15 p.m.
Forest Hill vs. West Orange
Palmetto vs. Plant
Harmony vs. Sumner
Boone vs. George Jenkins
4:30 p.m.
Harmony vs. Palmetto
Davenport vs. West Orange
Boca Ciega vs. Forest Hill
Centennial vs. Bayshore Christian
6 p.m.
Boone vs. Davenport
7:30 p.m.
Boca Ciega vs. Bayshore Christian
February 15th (Saturday)
8:30 a.m.
Belleview vs. Pahokee
Gibbs vs. Miami Edison
Orlando Freedom vs. Blake
Auburndale vs. Lakewood
9:45 a.m.
Auburndale vs. Gibbs
Belleview vs. Horizon
Blake vs. Orlando Freedom
Lincoln Parl vs. Lakewood
11:15 a.m.
Miami Edison vs. Osceola
Jensen Beach vs. Horizon
Orlando Freedom vs. Pahokee
Kissimmee Osceola vs. Pahokee
12:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Palm Beach Gardens
Reagan vs. South Fork
Lake Gibson vs. New Smyrna Beach
Kissimmee Osceola vs. Goleman
2 p.m.
Jensen Beach vs. Pahokee
Palm Beach Gardens vs. Sebring
Mount Dora vs. Reagan
Lake Weir vs. Glades Central
3:15 p.m.
Goleman vs. New Smyrna Beach
Frostproof vs. South Fork
Mount Dora vs. Lake Gibson
Lake Weir vs. South Lake
4:30 p.m.
Sebring vs. Riverdale
Fiavy vs. Ridge Community
Citrus vs. Dunnellon
Frostproof vs. South Lake
6 p.m.
Citrus vs. Fivay
7:30 p.m.
Ridge Community vs. Dunnellon
