2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Flag Football Kickoff & Preseason Classic schedule

The kickoff classic features 116 teams in total

Andy Villamarzo

Grace Lynne Photography

TAMPA, FLORIDA – The 7th annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Kickoff & Preseason Classic will take place at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida. 

Last year, the event was held at the Ed Radice Sports Complex and now moves over to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice facilities this winter with 116 teams scheduled to participate, starting on Monday, February 10th and ending on Saturday, February 15th. 

Below is the entire game schedule for the preseason kickoff classic that will take place the second week of February. 

February 10th (Monday)

2 p.m. games

Chamberlain vs. Springstead

Nature Coast vs. Northeast

Sunlake vs. Freedom

Bishop Moore vs. Bartow

3:15 p.m. games

Bishop Moore vs. Northeast

Nature Coast vs. Freedom

Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek vs. Springstead

Chamberlain vs. Anclote

4:30 p.m. games

Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek vs. Sunlake

Lakewood Ranch vs. Seminole

Anclote vs. Carrollwood Day

Hernando vs. Bartow

6 p.m. game

Carrollwood Day vs. Lakewood Ranch

7:30 p.m. game

Hernando vs. Seminole

February 11th (Tuesday)

2 p.m. games

Bloomingdale vs. Palm Harbor

Brooksville Central vs. Jefferson

Dunedin vs. Plant City

Indian Rocks Christian vs. Leto

3:15 p.m. games

Brooksville Central vs. Plant City

Bloomingdale vs. Wharton

Dunedin vs. Angeline Academy

Kathleen vs. Indian Rocks Christian

4:30 p.m. games

Kathleen vs. Jefferson

Strawberry Crest vs. Palm Harbor

Largo vs. Seffner Christian

Leto vs. Angeline Academy

6 p.m. game

Seffner Christian vs. Wharton

7:30 p.m. game

Largo vs. Strawberry Crest

February 12th (Wednesday)

2 p.m.

Gulf vs. Robinson

Bonita Springs vs. St. Petersburg

John Carroll vs. Armwood

Mitchell vs. Southeast

3:15 p.m.

Armwood vs. St. Petersburg

Fort Pierce Central vs. Robinson

Apopka vs. Lennard

John Carroll vs. Southeast

4:30 p.m.

Brooksville Central vs. Lennard

Gulf vs. Bonita Springs

East River vs. Brooks-DeBartolo

Mitchell vs. Pinellas Park

6 p.m.

Apopka vs. Pinellas Park

7:30 p.m.

East River vs. Brooks-DeBartolo

February 13th (Thursday)

2 p.m.

East Lake vs. Brandon

Riverview vs. Lecanto

Gaither vs. Wesley Chapel

Manatee vs. River Ridge

3:15 p.m.

Manatee vs. Wesley Chapel

Alonso vs. Riverview

River Ridge vs. Brandon

Ocala Forest vs. Sickles

4:30 p.m.

Alonso vs. Lecanto

Gaither vs. Lake Minneola

East Bay vs. Tarpon Springs

East Lake vs. Sickles

6 p.m.

Ocala Forest vs. Tarpon Springs

7:30 p.m.

East Bay vs. Lake Minneola

February 14th (Friday)

8:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay Tech vs. Land O' Lakes

Steinbrenner vs. Wellington

The Villages vs. Spoto

Chamberlain vs. Winter Haven

9:45 a.m.

The Villages vs. Celebration

Tampa Bay Tech vs. Wellington

Lakewood Ranch Prep vs. Spoto

Land O' Lakes vs. Winter Haven

11:15 a.m.

Martin County vs. Steinbrenner

Braden River vs. Newsome

Hialeah Gardens vs. Weeki Wachee

Countryside vs. Durant

12:30 p.m.

Newsome vs. Tampa Catholic

Braden River vs. Hillsborough

Martin County vs. Plant

Durant vs. Lakewood Ranch Prep

2 p.m.

Hialeah Gardens vs. Sumner

Hillsborough vs. Tampa Catholic

Centennial vs. Weeki Wachee

Countryside vs. George Jenkins

3:15 p.m.

Forest Hill vs. West Orange

Palmetto vs. Plant

Harmony vs. Sumner

Boone vs. George Jenkins

4:30 p.m.

Harmony vs. Palmetto

Davenport vs. West Orange

Boca Ciega vs. Forest Hill

Centennial vs. Bayshore Christian

6 p.m.

Boone vs. Davenport

7:30 p.m.

Boca Ciega vs. Bayshore Christian

February 15th (Saturday)

8:30 a.m.

Belleview vs. Pahokee

Gibbs vs. Miami Edison

Orlando Freedom vs. Blake

Auburndale vs. Lakewood

9:45 a.m.

Auburndale vs. Gibbs

Belleview vs. Horizon

Blake vs. Orlando Freedom

Lincoln Parl vs. Lakewood

11:15 a.m.

Miami Edison vs. Osceola

Jensen Beach vs. Horizon

Orlando Freedom vs. Pahokee

Kissimmee Osceola vs. Pahokee

12:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Palm Beach Gardens

Reagan vs. South Fork

Lake Gibson vs. New Smyrna Beach

Kissimmee Osceola vs. Goleman

2 p.m.

Jensen Beach vs. Pahokee

Palm Beach Gardens vs. Sebring

Mount Dora vs. Reagan

Lake Weir vs. Glades Central

3:15 p.m.

Goleman vs. New Smyrna Beach

Frostproof vs. South Fork

Mount Dora vs. Lake Gibson

Lake Weir vs. South Lake

4:30 p.m.

Sebring vs. Riverdale

Fiavy vs. Ridge Community

Citrus vs. Dunnellon

Frostproof vs. South Lake

6 p.m.

Citrus vs. Fivay

7:30 p.m.

Ridge Community vs. Dunnellon

