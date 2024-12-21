2026 4-star SF Jaxon Richardson Talks Recruitment, Player Comparison
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Columbus (Miami, Fla.) four-star small forward Jaxon Richardson is coming off a 17-point performance in Friday’s quarterfinal win over Grayson (Georgia). High School On SI had an exclusive interview with Richardson following the game to discuss his recruitment and player comparison.
“The schools that are standing out to me right now are Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan, and USC but it is very early in the recruitment process to say any leaders at the moment,” Richardson said.
“All the coaches have been checking in before the games sending me love and having a great relationship with them has meant a lot to me,” Richardson added.
Richardson on Alabama
“I fell in love with the campus and the coaches were great to me and my family.”
Richardson on Michigan
“Love the way they play and have a very well-coached program in Dusty (May) and his staff. I feel like it could be a place where I’d make an impact right away as well as helping this team bring home a championship.”
Who Would You Compare Your Game To?
“I compare myself to Jaden McDaniels because he plays hard and does what it takes to win night in and night out. I also feel like I can play like Kevin (Durant) where I use my length and athleticism when it comes to finishing above the rim as well as expanding my range from behind the arc.”
Scouting Report on Jaxon Richardson
He’s a 6-6 180-pound athlete with a ton of length and athleticism where he can get to the front of the rim with ease, as well as having a great feel and understanding of the game.