City of Palms Classic Day 2: Live Updates as National Powers Clash and Future Stars Take Center Stage

After a dazzling Day 1 filled with blowouts, breakout performances and Top-25 statement wins, Day 2 of the City of Palms Classic brings elite matchups, national contenders, and can’t-miss prospects to the hardwood. Follow live scores, highlights, and standout moments all day long

Gary Adornato

After falling on Day 1 of the City of Palms Classic, Pennsylvania's Imhotep Charter will look to get in the win column when it opens Day 2 against Florida's Sarasota High, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.
Day 2 action is set to tip-off at the City of Palms Classic, as some of the nation's top boys basketball powerhouse programs mix it up with some of the best programs Florida has to offer. Set in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, City of Palms offers an early look at some of basketball's biggest and brightest future stars.

Already, Day 1 has provided some incredible performances from top teams and players destined to star in college and the NBA. Now, we invite you to follow along with our live blog of Day 2's biggest moments, scores and top performances.

City of Palms Classic - Day 1 Scores

  • Paul VI (VA) 93, Garfield Heights (OH) 60
  • Petersburg (VA) 70, Imhotep (PA) 60
  • Calvary Christian (FL) 62, Owasso (OK) 52
  • Archbishop Stepinac (NY) 89, Sarasota (FL) 62
  • Principia (MO) 74, Columbus (FL) 62

City of Palms Classic - Day 2 Schedule

  • 10:15 am: Imhotep Charter (PA) vs. Sarasota (FL)
  • 12 pm: Long Island Lutheran (NY) vs. Bartlett (TN)
  • 1:45 pm: Prolific Prep (FL) vs. CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
  • 3:30 pm: Montverde Academy (FL) vs. Gillion Academy (VA)
  • 5:15 pm: Bishop McNamara (MD) vs. Wheeler (GA)
  • 7 pm: St. John Bosco (CA) vs. The Villages (FL)
  • 8:45 pm: Calvary Christian (FL) vs. Paul VI (VA)
