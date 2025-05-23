2026 4-star wide receiver Jayden Petit to transfer to Naples St. John Neumann
One of Sunshine State's top 2026 wide receiver prospects says that he's changing up schools for his senior season this upcoming fall.
2026 4-star wide receiver Jayden Petit told High School On SI Thursday evening that he will be transferring from Naples First Baptist Academy to Naples St. John Neumann.
Last season for the Lions, Petit had himself another strong campaign and hauled in 50 passes for 777 yards and found the endzone 12 times.
It was in 2023 when Petit exploded onto the scene as a sophomore at FBA, as the 6-foot-4, 195-pound pass catcher caught 66 passes for 1,141 yards and 16 scores. Petit was also a member of Lions' 2023 Class 1S state title team and had 18 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
Here's what 247Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins has to say about Petit as a wide receiver prospect:
Big-framed wide receiver that can win on the perimeter with his suddenness, coordination and bounce. Has produced on varsity since his freshman year and impressed in a best-on-best setting at Under Armour’s Future 50 camp summer before junior season. Attacks leverage with his initial burst and does an admirable job of sinking his hips at the top of routes to break off defensive backs before driving back towards the football. Likes to mix speeds as he works his way up or across the field. Spirited after the catch as he has flashed the ability to make the first defender miss while facing a lower level of competition in the Sunshine State and will put the effort in as a move blocker on the outside. Already pushing 200 pounds, but doesn’t appear to be maxed out and could undergo a further physical maturation once he’s done with basketball. Might not be the fastest target and must keep perfecting his craft, but has the size, athleticism and ball skills to emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level in a balanced offense that relies on timing.
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi