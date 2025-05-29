2026 5-star small forward Alex Constanza heading to SPIRE Academy for his senior season

High School

The nation's No. 14 ranked propsect in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports will play in the EYBL Scholastic next season.

2026 Five-star small forward Alex Constanza transferring to SPIRE Academy (Ohio) for his senior season (May 28, 2025)
Five-star small forward Alex Constanza is leaving Westminster Academy and heading to play for Kevin Boyle and SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, his father (Ed) confirms with High School on SI Florida on Wednesday.

Constanza, is rated as the No. 14 player in the nation, the No. 4 small forward, and the No. 3 overall ranked player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

Constanza is coming off a stellar junior season for Westminster Academy, where he played in just 14 games during the 2024-2025 season, where he averaged 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for the Lions.

Constanza has over two dozen offers with notable schools such as Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Illinois, Syracuse, St. John's, Washington, and several others.

Spire Academy has already loaded its roster ahead of the 2025-2026 season, featuring Tarris Bouie, Collin Ross, Tajh Ariza, Jaylan Mitchell, and Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan.

Spire Academy also hired Kevin Boyle as the program's head boys basketball coach for the national program after he spent the past 14 seasons at Montverde Academy where he led the Eagles to 10 Chipotle National appearances, including eight national championships, and was the National Coach of the Year four times.

Boyle has also coached three No. 1 NBA Draft picks, including what will likely be this upcoming year's top pick in Duke star Cooper Flagg. Flagg spent two seasons with the Eagles, including going a perfect 33-0 last season, where he was teammates with Asa Newell (Georgia), Derik Queen (Maryland), and Liam McNeeley (UConn).

Expect SPIRE Academy to compete in the Nike EYBL Scholastic starting in the 2025-2026 season where they will join a loaded field such as La Lumiere (Indiana), IMG Academy (Florida), Prolific Prep (Florida), Wasatch Academy (Utah), Brewster Academy (New Hampshire), Link Academy (Missouri), AZ Compass Prep, Long Island Lutheran (New York), and Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas).

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

