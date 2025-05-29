2028 6-foot-7 forward Jordan Fisher transfers to Columbus for his sophomore season
Canadian rising sophomore power forward Jordan Fisher is set to officially join Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, at the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year. Fisher will be eligible to spend the next three seasons playing for the reigning Chipotle National Champions.
Before he gets set to play for the Explorers, Fisher will suit up for Team Canada at the FIBA U16 AmeriCup that is set to take place next month in Mexico, where he will join Jakob Walker, Brandyn Clarke, CJ Rosser, and several others.
Fisher is already being recognized as one of the top 2028 basketball prospects in the nation, where he has already received offers from Fresno State, Providence, Robert Morris, and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
Fisher will join Caleb Gaskins, Jaxon Richardson, Marcellous "Cello" Jackson, Keeper Jackson, and Alec Cohen-Laboy who are highly ranked in the Class of 2026, according to multiple recruiting services who can take the 6-foot-7 rising sophomore under his wing.
Jordan is the younger brother of DePaul guard Elijah Fisher who helped Team Canada win the Bronze Medal at the FIBA U19 World Championships in 2021, who transferred to the Blue Demons after spending his freshman season at Texas Tech where he helped lead the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight before having their season come to an end by the national champion Florida Gators.
The Explorers finished the 2024-2025 season with a 30-3 record and won the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A state championship for the fourth consecutive season, as well as reaching the Chipotle Nationals for the second consecutive year, winning the National Championship for the first time in program history. The Explorers were led this past season by Duke commits Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
The Explorers will come into the 2025-2026 season with a new head coach as well as where Jorge Milo was named the head coach last month after previous head coach Andrew Moran left the program after six seasons to become the top assistant at the University of Miami under newly hired Jai Lucas.
