25 things we observed from Florida's high school football Week 6 action
Week 6 was anything that could happen, happened and then some.
The unexpected went haywire throughout the high school football scene all over the Sunshine State this past week, with Hurricane Helene throwing a wrench into things across the Southeast.
From major upsets, unexpected results and of course there was plenty of surprises along the way, as we observed aplenty from the over 200 games played.
Here we list 25 things we observed from Florida's Week 6 of action.
1. Hurricane Helene and many other storms beg the annual question...
Why is there no extra emergency-like week built into the season in a state where natural disasters like hurricanes are almost always bound to happen? Got to wonder how many years in a row does something like a Hurricane Helene have to happen in order for change with scheduling. Teams are playing musical chairs with the schedule, playing on random days during the week. Georgia just added an extra week to their regular season. It would seem like this should be possible, but it just hasn't happened yet in the Sunshine State for one reason or another.
2. Preston Wright out for Chaminade-Madonna; Now what?
What looked like a promising answer at quarterback is now out the window. Preston Wright announced via social media he will be out the rest of the 2024 season and that definitely hurts. Well, now what? Sophomore Tyler Chance is still out and Zac Katz has returned to True North Classical. We will see who will be under center for the Lions in due time.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas flexed their muscle in the 407
St. Thomas Aquinas took its show on the road and traveled up to Orlando to face Bishop Moore in what looked like potentially a good game on paper. It ended up being a complete rout on the Raiders' terms, winning 50-15. This Raiders team just always gets better as the season moves along and Roger Harriott has his club started to transform into mid-season form and that's not good news for opponents ahead, which includes Chaminade-Madonna.
4. Naples finally beats Dunbar
It seemed like the kryptonite to Naples at any point of the season was facing Dunbar. Two years ago getting surprised in the 2022 playoffs and then the infamous 'Kick Six' to end the game in the region finals. Rick Martin and his Golden Eagles seemingly had enough. Getting the edge in a thrilling 21-20 win over Dunbar has to do something psyche wise for Naples moving forward because we're sure these teams will meet again.
5. Raines shows off its offensive prowess
Scoring 62 points is always impressive, but especially against a talented bunch. The Vikings pulled the feat off against Riverside in a wild escapade of sorts, 62-42. Now when you think of Northeast Florida, maybe some other schools come to mind but Raines is certainly on our radar to break into the Top 25. It's not so matter if, but when for the Vikings.
6. Pace proving they're going to be a problem in the Florida Panhandle
Yeah, the Patriots are putting folks on noticed that they're for real was the message after a 56-28 win over Crestview. All the talk usually surrounds Niceville, Choctawhatchee, Mosley and others. How about Pace? The team that got snuffed out of the postseason a year ago is taking matters into their own hands and showing folks that it's time to start paying more attention to this group.
7. Lely scoring 90 points was bonkers
What may be a point total not broken this season, the Trojans scored 90 points in a win against Barron Collier last week. We make this a Top 10 observation for the fact of how many times will one ever hear or see a team score 10 short of 100 points? 2027 running back Nino Joseph rushed for 423 yards and seven touchdowns in the win for Lely. Crazy numbers on both sides coming out of this wild game.
8. Nease just keeps on winning
Collin Drafts and crew just have it going on right now. After beating St. Augustine, they've followed it up with a 20-17 thriller against Buchholz. The Panthers designed their schedule to be difficult because they knew what they had all along. All we're seeing is the fruits of their labor to this point and it's been pretty impressive to say the least.
9. Southridge on the rise
Not recognizing what the Southridge Spartans have done to this point is a mistake. This team has been slowly building and a 17-14 victory over Homestead is a product of all that. Having a talented roster, led by quarterback James Perrone, this team had a close call in almost upending Columbus earlier in the season. We have to acknowledge Southridge and give them their flowers as this could be a team making a run come playoff time.
10. How is Berkeley Prep now at 2-3?
We are trying to wrap our collective heads around this one. Who would've thunk it? The Buccaneers were the darlings of 2023, winning the Class 2M state title and giving coach Dominick Ciao his first ever state crown. This season has been anything but so far as the losses are mounting up. Though the losses have all been in tight games, the ball just hasn't bounced Berkeley Prep's way. Playoffs (imagine Jim Mora saying this)? Berkeley Prep is hoping the can finish above the .500 mark.
11. West Boca Raton has allowed only 28 points this season through five games.
12. Mainland picked up win No. 1 in a 43-0 decision over Mantanzas.
13. Wiregrass Ranch keeps making the argument to being Pasco County's best team after a 42-0 shellacking of Sunlake.
14. Don't look now but Columbus is 3-2 after a 42-15 thrashing of South Dade.
15. Eau Gallie won a defensive slugfest over Titusville, 7-3. About the total opposite of what the Lely-Barron Collier game was.
16. Navarre got their second win of the year for first-year head coach Garrett Bagley, 30-27 over a very good Tate team.
17. Jones is playing at a really high level and a 49-7 beatdown of Auburndale proved that.
18. Goleman was 5-6 last season and now sits at 4-1. Look at what a year can do for you.
19. Bishop Verot upending First Baptist Academy 34-28 was a nice notch under the Vikings' belt.
20. Cape Coral has matched their win total from a year ago of four after a 28-11 victory over Charlotte.
21. Palm Harbor University beating Largo was not on our Pinellas County bingo card.
22. Pitbull Stadium will bean upgrade from Bragg Memorial Stadium in regards to fan attendance for certain.
23. Expect Miami Norland at Cocoa this week to be an epic game.
24. Another one to watch for this week is IMG Academy national at Venice. Get your popcorn.
25. We think Miami Central-Miami Northwestern has potential to be Game of the Year in Florida.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl