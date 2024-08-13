The 25 most intriguing Florida high school football coaches for 2024
There's an abundance of Florida high school head coaches to keep an eye on this upcoming 2024 season. We came up of a list of the Sunshine State's 25 most intriguing coaches to watch this fall. Take a look at our list and let us know what you think.
1. Jube Joseph, Miami Central
To say it might be a make or break kind of season for Joseph at Miami Central is putting a lot of pressure on Joseph's back in Year 3, but that's how it is off of NW 95th Street as expectations are to win state titles. Holding an impressive record of 22-4 and state title over his first two seasons would be good at mostly all places. Winning state championships is the standard at Miami Central and Joseph knows the expectations are especially high this fall.
2. Marvin Frazier, Lakeland
The standard is the standard at Lakeland, no matter who is running the show. Whenever you take over for a legend, you expect a little transition process. Frazier took over for the retired Bill Castle and the Dreadnaughts didn't miss a beat. One year and one state championship under his belt, expect Frazier to have a serious shot at making it two titles in his first two seasons at the helm. Not to shabby, eh?
3. John Peacock, Venice
There's always something cooking when talking about a Venice Indians' football team under John Peacock, who usually sporting a pair of Air Jordan's on Friday nights. The never bashful head coach made it clear cut at Suncoast Media Day that finishing in second place just doesn't sit right with him, the staff and the players. Playing in Class 7A this fall, Venice has as good of a shot as any to chase championship No. 4. Peacock has been a big advocate of coaches' pay and remains the most successful lead man on the South Suncoast.
4. Billy Miller, IMG Academy
Having arguably the country's best top to bottom roster makes things a little easier, but the 10-game schedule the Ascenders have is no joke. Miller is intriguing to the fact of not shying away from wanting to face the absolute best teams in not only Florida, but the country. If it were up to him, a couple South Florida powerhouse teams would be on IMG Academy's 2024 schedule.
5. Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Northwestern
Welcome to the land of high school football, Mr. Bridgewater. I mean, that's full-time that is. Not that Bridgewater is unfamiliar with the high school scene, but now he throws on a headset after playing in the NFL. There's not too many head coaching debuts more heavily anticipated than Bridgewater's against Coconut Creek on Aug. 22.
6. Cory Johns, Bartram Trail
Heading into his second season as the head coach at Bartram Trail and Johns has really started to get a hang of things around his old stomping grounds. Never shy to say what's on his mind, Johns certainly has brought an exciting brand of football to the Bears.
7. Ryan Schneider, Cocoa
There's not many that can gameplan any better than the former UCF quarterback himself. Schnieder by all accounts helped lead Cocoa to a win over St. Thomas Aquinas and led theTigers to back-to-back state titles in Class 2S. This season might be the most difficult road to prosperity, but if anyone is up for it, it's certainly Schnieder.
8. Roger Harriott, St. Thomas Aquinas
Head of the storied 14-time state champion Raiders and Harriott has done a bang up job following the legendary George Smith. This season might be one of the most difficult for Harriott when it comes to winning a state championship, as he has to replace a slew of pieces across the board, especially on offense.
9. Karl Calhoun, Sanford Seminole
When you've played for the school and then come back to be the head coa, it definitely hits different. That's the challenge Calhoun faces every single day at Seminole, but the former Noles' linebacker has this program in position to compete for the Class 7A title this fall.
10. LaVaar Scott, Sebring
A former Miami Hurricane, Scott returns for another season to his alma mater with a young roster that could blossom into a dangerous one if they grow up quickly. One of the Heartland's top head coaches isn't as vocal as others on social media, but certainly can give any opposing team's staff a run for their money on any Friday night.
11. Chris Harvey, Clearwater Central Catholic
Harvey is a West Virginia native and always up for talking about his the old country roads. The former University of Miami (FL) lineman is never afraid of any challenges that come his way, as his Marauders have recently been arguably the best team out of Pinellas County. Expect the Marauders to contend for a state championship again in Class 1A.
12. Rick Darlington, DeLand
The 58-year old head coach is one of the most recognizable names when it comes to head coaches in the Central Florida region. From Darlington's time at Apopka for when he led the Blue Darters to three state championships, seven region titles and 30 postseason wins, the Bulldogs' lead man certainly has credentials that stack up against anyone.
13. Scottie Littles, Sarasota Booker
In Littles' two years at the helm, he's compiled a 15-10 record and has already taken the Tornadoes to a state semifinal (Class 2S, 2023). With Sarasota Booker beginning the season without Littles, though an appeal is currently pending, due to being suspended half of the season because of recruiting violations.
14. Tyler Eden, Bartow
The excitement behind the Yellow Jackets this upcoming season has been fueled by the team's third-year head coach. Eden, a Ohio native, hasn't been shy when it comes to the expectations for Bartow heading into the 2024. After leading the team to a 12-11 record the first two seasons, Eden is looking to make a big leap in Year 3.
15. JacQuez Green, Manatee
Ever since taking over the program in 2020, Green has slowly been building the Hurricanes back to competing for a state championship, something Manatee has six of their own. Now with a seasoned quarterback in Army commitment Andrew Heidel and a talented defensive line, the Hurricanes are expecting big things under Green in his fifth year.
16. Luther Campbell, Miami Edison
Since taking over back in 2018, Campbell, better known by many as 'Uncle Luke, has looked to take the Red Raiders into the state championship conversation. This might be the year for the former leader of the 2 Live Crew. Playing in Class 1A this upcoming brings a potential showdown with Chaminade-Madonna in the postseason.
17. Ty Lawrence, South Sumter
Every day and on almost every single post made on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lawrence adds the hashtag of 'TRADITION NEVER GRADUATES.' The Raiders certainly have a storied tradition and return arguably their most talented roster in years. Competing for the Class 3A state title all starts up in the Florida Panhandle against Niceville.
18. Dominick Ciao, Berkeley Prep
The longtime Tampa Bay area head coach had been in search of an elusive state championship for quite some time, between coaching at Berkeley Prep and Jesuit, finally winning one in 2023. Oh and don't worry about Ciao at the age of 71 years young, as he's not thinking about going anywhere anytime soon. The head coach is enjoying coaching still an has another team capable of winning another state title. Stay tuned.
19. Rick Martin, Naples
Running a triple-option styled offense might be a thing of the past to offensive coordinators who want to live in spread doubles and trips formations all day, but not to Naples' lead man. Martin has remain true to his guns, sticking with the under center offense and is still producing Power 4 and Division I level talent year in and year out.
20. Mark Whittemore, Buchholz
Whittemore is back, back again. Taking a one year hiatus from the Bobcats was all Whittemore needed to recharge his batteries and take the helm once more. Whittemore served as the head coach at Buchholz since 2012 and has won 78 games since he took the job. Now, he's back with a veteran quarterback and a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball.
21. Edwin Farmer, Vanguard
Farmer has seen a lot over his time as the head coach of the Knights, but he would love to oversee his program to win a coveted state championship. That's something Vanguard came on the precipice of doing last year, just falling in the Class 3S state semifinals. After a solid spring showing against Manatee, Vanguard will test themselves against Miami Central at the Miami Super Showdown in the preseason.
22. Hank Brown, Plant
Following in the footsteps of Bob Weiner, who is now the quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator at Toledo, Brown has every year under his watch built up the Panthers' football program. After reaching the Class 4M state semifinals last year, expect Brown is ready to take Plant to the next level this fall. The Panthers' lead man is usually sporting Air Jordan's on the sideline while he's coaching.
23. Brad Waggoner, Blountstown
When you thik of Gatlinburg as a Floridian, you think of vacation spot. For Waggner, that was where he lived and coached the last few seasons at Gatlinburg-Pittman. Waggoner had been the head coach of the Highlanders the last three seasons and down a superb job in Gatlinburg. The head coach posted an overall record of 29-9, going 11-2 over the last two seasons. He routinely posts a selfie after his morning jog around Blountstown to start off his day.
24. Grant Thompson, Niceville
Around the Florida Panhandle, the Niceville Eagles are not the most beloved team by their adversaries. That's quite alright with coach Thompson, who heads up one of the most recognizable programs on the panhandle. Thompson has only lost nine games since taking over back in 2019. As long as Thompson is at the helm, the Eagles are always expected to make a playoff run.
25. Mark Kantor, Wiregrass Ranch
If you ever get a chance to speak with the Wiregrass Ranch lead man, you understand pretty quickly he'll say whatever is on his mind. The old school coach has had previous success at Gaither and Hudson before landing with the Bulls and is coming off arguably the program's best season. How many more years he has in the high school game is up for question, but Kantor wakes up still having fun and it shows on the sidelines on Friday nights.
