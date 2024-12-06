3 takeaways from CCC’s Class 1A state semifinal win over Cardinal Newman
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA- There was only one high school football game taking place in the Sunshine State on Thursday night and it took place at Cardinal Newman High School in a Class 1A state semifinal.
With a chance to reach the state championship game next week in Miami on the line, Clearwater Central Catholic head coach Chris Harvey decided to go for the win against Cardinal Newman in overtime. Harvey called upon fullback Keo Jenkins, who scored the touchdown and game-winning 2-point conversion to give the Marauders the thrilling 22-21 win over the Crusaders.
CCC becomes the first team in Pinellas County history to reach three consecutive state championship games.
High School On SI gives you three takeaways from the Class 1A state semifinals between the Marauders and Crusaders.
1. CCC faces gut check without Jershaun Newton
Playing without their star quarterback Jershaun Newton for primarily the entire fourth quarter and overtime, the Marauders were still able to overcome adversity and leave with a victory. Newton had rushed for 161 yards when he exited the game with an undisclosed injury. Enter sophomore quarterback Khayse Barrett, who led CCC to a 35-14 victory over Lakeland Christian in last week's region final. When it came to the overtime session and trailing 21-14, Harvey almost second guessed his team on whether he would go for the extra point or 2-point try. Knowing he has Jenkins on short yardage situations, he went to the senior on back-to-back carries and the bulldozer delivered. Jenkins' touchdown and 2-point will go into CCC lore and now sends the Marauders back to the Class 1A state championship once more, with a possible rematch with Chaminade-Madonna looming.
2. Cardinal Newman couldn't produce any offense in the second half
When the Crusaders started off the game hot, seemingly anyways, it looked like a night in which they would entrust quarterback Jyron Hughley (11-of-17, 85 yards) to take some shots downfield against CCC's defense throughout the evening. Instead, Cardinal Newman amounted two first downs in the second half, choosing to run screens to the outside and play more of a lateral game rather than vertical. Playing right into CCC's hands, it left the game as a stalemate, even with Newton out of the contest. On a night where Cardinal Newman was looking to make history and reach its first-ever state championship game, the big play ended up being something they got a handful of, but then oddly steering away from.
3. This was your old school, grind it out slugfest
If you showed up on Thursday night looking for offensive fireworks, you definitely would've shown up for the wrong game. With the way both teams were playing defensively, especially in the first half, neither team could really get going offensively. Hughley looked very good from the start, connecting on his first four throws for 79 yards and a touchdown. After that, things got hairy for the 4-star 2026 prospect as negative plays began to really hinder the Crusaders attack. Flipping over to the defenses, though, both units really came to play, with the front sevens having to take on the bulk of the action. CCC kept things exclusively on the ground and finished the night rushing for 315 yards on 41 attempts. If you wanted nice weather (around 70 degrees) and like defensive football, this was the game for you.
