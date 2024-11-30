3 takeaways from Kissimmee Osceola's decisive 6A region final victory over Armwood
SEFFNER, FLORIDA- Armwood looked like a team of destiny heading into Friday night's Class 6A, Region 2 final against Kissimmee Osceola.
A Hawks team hungry to return the program to its former glory of their state championship years, they looked destined to make a return to the big dance. One exception: Kissimmee Osceola had other plans on Black Friday.
Behind a stout defensive effort and steady run game, the Kowboys were able to leave Lyle Flagg Field with a 17-7 victory over the Hawks, booking their ticket to the 6A state semifinals. Kissimmee Osceola will face Buchholz at Citizens Field next week.
High School On SI was on hand for the contest and gives you three takeaways from the game:
1. Kissimmee Osceola lulled Armwood into playing their kinda game
If you have ever watched the Kissimmee Osceola Kowboys, you know that this team leans heavily on playing really good defense and running the ball effectively. Both of those things happened on Friday night, equaling a win for the Kowboys in doing so. UCF commitment Taevion Swint led the ground attack, rushing for a game-high 118 yards on just 16 touches and scoring two touchdowns. Defensively, the Kowboys keyed on Armwood tailback Girard Pringle Jr. and shutdown the Miami (FL) commitment, holding the senior to just 45 yards on 16 attempts. Though Armwood out-gained Kissimmee Osceola 286-218, they played into the kind of game the Kowboys like and that's a knock out, drag it out kinda contest. By the time the Hawks began getting things somewhat going offensively, it was too late.
2. Armwood's Rhys Brush tried leading the comeback trail late
The Hawks (12-1) were absolutely not going to go down without swinging and they made every effort to stage a comeback throughout the final two quarters. It would be quarterback Rhys Brush attempting to lead the charge at the end, with the signal caller completing 19-of-30 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Williams (Georgia commitment) was the go-to-target for Brush, with the receiver hauling in seven passes for a game-high 128 yards. Olontae Dean also contributed, catching seven passes for 68 yards.
3. Give the Cowboys credit: This is a battle-tested group
Looking back at the regular season schedule for the Kowboys, you would learn quickly that this is a very battle tested bunch. The only two losses Eric Pinellas' group lost to, Lake Mary and Jones, are both also still playing next week in the state semifinals. The loss to Jones became the ultimate learning tool for the Kowboys, winners of eight straight since the overtime loss to the Fightin' Tigers. Though it has become a surprise to many, heck, including this writer himself, Kissimmee Osceola is every bit of capable of winning it all after knocking off Armwood.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi