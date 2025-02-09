5 potential candidates for the now-vacant Miami Central head football coaching position
We know it just happened just over 24 hours ago, but Miami Central's football head coaching vacancy becomes right up there with IMG Academy as one of the premier unfilled positions currently in the country.
The question now is who will take over the storied Rockets' football program?
Now we could certainly create a pretty deep list of potential candidates, but we're going to keep it at five coaches or alum we could see becoming the next lead man of the Miami Central Rockets.
This list is purely based off
Take a look down below and let us know if you feel like there's someone we missed.
1. Tim 'Ice' Harris, Miami Booker T. Washington head coach
Can we officially say Harris is formerly of Miami Booker T. Washington? According to the Florida High School Athletic Association's classified section, the Tornadoes' head football coaching job is open and they're currently accepting applicants. Whatever the case may be, Tim 'Ice' Harris employed or not is a surefire top candidate for the Rockets. Why? Harris' coaching resume speaks for itself as a South Florida legend. Harris led the Tornadoes to state championships in 2007, 2012 and 2013. He's also coming off a a season in which he led the program to the Class 2A state semifinals, falling to eventual runnerup Gadsden County. This ultimately seems like a no-brainer pairing, but we've seen crazier things happen.
2. Derrick Gibson, former Florida Atlantic assistant
This would be another potential slam-dunk hire for Miami Central, but does Gibson leave the college game altogether and return to the high school ranks? Gibson was making around $115,000 when he was with the Owls and would take a pay cut heading back to coach the Rockets, where he coached defensively from 2009-2019. There's a ton of familiarity when it comes to Gibson and Miami-Dade high school football, as the former FSU defensive back led Killian from 2019-2021 and had an overall record of 26-6. Hand Gibson the keys to Miami Central and a resurgence could quickly follow. There's already speculation via social media that Gibson could be the Rockets' selection, but we will see in the days to come if that in fact happens. It's a wait and see at this point.
3. Tommy Shuler, Miami Central assistant
Why not promote from within again? Shuler, who played his high school and college ball with former Miami Central quarterback Rakeem Cato (see below), has been an assistant already at the school and knows the ins and outs. Knowledge of the game doesn't come into question, but more so in who do they want returning from the previous regime. That would be up to the powers at be at Miami Central, but Shuler surely has the know-how when it comes to the Rockets.
4. Rakeem Cato, Miami Central alum
Look around high school and you have plenty of examples of program's former quarterbacks returning to their alma mater and leading the team back to success. Teddy Bridgewater at Miami Northwestern is obviously one and also look at Glades Central's Omar Haugabook, who played for the Raiders before taking over as the head coach years later. Cato played at Marshall and has plenty of experience playing arena ball. Definitely could be a fit as signal callers running programs certainly has become the trend.
5. Dalvin Cook, Miami Central alum
You're probably looking at this one like huh, but think about it. NFL stars returning to their alma mater has become quite the trend around the county. Heck, for the Rockets all they have to do it look over at rival Miami Northwestern, who brought back Teddy Bridgewater as the head coach. It seems that's worked out just fine for the Bulls and Cook coaching the Rockets could do just fine as well. Question is, does the running back have any interest whatsoever in leading the Rockets? Cook played this past season for the New York Jets, but is now a free agent. Though this one seems unlikely, you just never know if Miami Central makes the call, Cook coming home would be something.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi