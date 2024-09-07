5 takeaways from Armwood's thrilling win over rival Tampa Bay Tech

After a long and consistent drive Tamoa Bay Tech’s THRID string RB finds the end zone. Armwood could not stop the dynamic TBT rushing attack this drive at all.. We are on pace for an instant classic XP is GOOD!



TBT: 27



Armwood: 24



6:18 Q4 @FlaHSFootball @BigCountyPreps1… pic.twitter.com/JJK8Fu6tIB