5 Takeaways from Bishop Gorman's victory over St. Thomas Aquinas
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – When you match the best against the best, people are going to pay attention.
They certainly did in the Broward County National Football Showcase. On Saturday, in the first of two main events televised on ESPN and ESPN+, top ranked Bishop Gorman rallied to a 29-21 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.
The outcome went down to the wire, before Gaels prevailed.
SBLives offers these five takeaways:
Aquinas quarterback Andrew Indorf is underrated no more
Even after leading the Raiders to their fifth-straight state championship last season, quarterback Andrew Indorf does not have any offers from major colleges.
On the field, Indorf controls what he can control. Against a powerhouse like Bishop Gorman, the St. Thomas senior was 20-for-37 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Now, he also was intercepted twice in the second half, including in the closing seconds of near the goal line, with his team aiming to send the game into overtime.
“That quarterback is really, really good,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “He’s probably the most underrated [QB in Florida]. I’ve seen a lot of lists, and he’s not even ranked in the top 10. I think he’s really good.”
Indorf takes the lack of recognition in stride, and is focused on moving St. Thomas forward.
“I don’t really let it get to my head,” said Indorf of not being ranked highly. “My teammates trust me. I just play my game. If scouts don’t see it, fans don’t see it, it doesn’t mind me. I’ve got my team behind me, so that’s what it is.”
Bishop Gorman was down but not out
Bishop Gorman is widely considered as one the best team in the nation (ranked No. 2 nationally by SBLive Sports/SI). It’s for a reason.
Even after the Gaels fell behind, 21-10, in the third quarter, they stormed back in the fourth quarter.
National championship-caliber clubs perform that way.
Even when they were down, the Gaels weren’t being pushed around. They had some drives stalled by penalties, or mistakes. Yet, they remained within striking distance.
“The kids are just used to that,” Browner said of playing in high-profile games. “This is nothing new. Being down and being up, and being in a close game. They bonded together.”
Wide receiver Julius Jones steps up on big stage for the Raiders
With so much talent and depth, Indorf has many weapons to choose from to move the football.
The receiver who caught much of the attention on Saturday was Julius Jones. The sophomore carries a four-star rating, and demonstrated why his future is so bright.
Jones hauled in 11 catches for 110 yards, and become Indorf’s primary passing target in the final minutes.
Trailing by eight points in the closing minute, St. Thomas was in the red zone, and Jones nearly made a sensational catch in the corner of the end zone.
“I [almost] had it,” Jones said. “It was a great play by him. I came down, had it in my hand. He played through the ball. It was a great play by him.”
Gorman QB Melvin Spice connects on key scoring passes
Behind a massive offensive line, Bishop Gorman has the ability to wear down opponents on the ground. The Gaels rushed for 246 yards in the game.
But it was through the air, and some key passes by quarterback Melvin Spice, that helped lead the Gaels’ comeback.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Spice found Kaina Watson for a 30-yard touchdown pass play, which trimmed St. Thomas’ advantage to 21-17.
And in the first quarter, Spice hooked up with receiver Derek Meadows on a 41-yard scoring pass.
Meadows, an LSU recruit, used his 6-foot-6 frame to snare the ball as two St. Thomas defenders collided.
St. Thomas Aquinas raises profile on national stage
The outcome didn’t go its way, but St. Thomas Aquinas cemented itself as a top-10 national team.
The Raiders went toe-to-toe with the defending national champions in Bishop Gorman.
A year ago, St. Thomas Aquinas lost in its Broward Showcase game to St. John Bosco, which beat Chaminade-Madonna, 34-27, in the second game on Saturday night.
St. Thomas, and Indorf especially, performed at a much higher level on Saturday, and the Raiders will be a favorite to win their sixth straight state title.
“We showed we’re one of the best teams in the nation,” Indorf said. “We put our name on the map.”