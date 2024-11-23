5 Takeaways from Florida's Region Semifinal Playoff Games
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) playoffs just finished up the second round and there were plenty of talking points surrounding the region semifinals.
High School On SI provides you with five takeaways from Friday night's region semifinal action:
1. Vero Beach takes advantage of late Palm Beach Central blunders
One of the most exciting games to take place on Friday night was over in West Palm Beach between Palm Beach Central and Vero Beach. It would be the Indians taking advantage of Broncos' miscues down the stretch for the victory. Palm Beach Central was ahead 20-7 at one point during the second half, but a misjudged decision sealed the Broncos' fate. Kevon Thompson opted to kick the ball deep to Latravious Woods and the returner took care of the rest. Woods took the kick back 98 yards with 1:02 left in the game. Vero Beach would hold on to a stunning 21-20 victory and thus ending what looked like another promising season for Palm Beach Central.
2. Lake Wales can't shake Vanguard for the second year in a row
In a game that didn't officially kickoff until 9:28 p.m. due to stadium lighting issues, Lake Wales was ready to avenge its loss in a Class 3S region final from a year ago. Seemingly prepared to rid of the memory of a 52-15 loss, the Highlanders came up just short in a 30-23 loss to Vanguard at Booster Stadium. The Highlanders went into halftime with a 16-10 lead, playing better defensively against the Knights' run-heavy offensive attack. It would be the second half that will haunt Lake Wales, as they couldn't keep Vanguard's offensive attack clamped down and thus, falling to the same foe for the second straight season.
3. Bishop Verot-Lakewood gets chippy
The waning moments of Bishop Verot's 25-12 win over Lakewood were tension-filled to say the very least. From unnecessary late hits to both teams getting into it afterwards, it turned into a volatile situation fairly quickly. The Spartans, according to posts by the Naples Daily News' Alex Martin, followed Bishop Verot players over to their locker room area to escalate matters. Cooler heads eventually prevailed with police presence intervening, but it could've turned into much, much more.
4. West Boca Raton proving they can win it all in 6A
If you can take anything from the first couple of playoff games West Boca Raton has played in, it's been they have been simply dominant. The Bulls easily cruised to a 38-7 victory over Mitchell, in which the game was played under a running clock the entire second half. What has made the two playoff wins over Steinbrenner and Mitchell impressive is they've done it without the services of star running back Javian Mallory.
5. Newberry does it to Bradford again
Not many teams have walked into Bradford's David Hurse Stadium and hopped onto the buses as victors. Newberry can now say they've pulled off such a feat after soundly defeating the Tornadoes 34-19. The Panthers making it to this point shouldn't be a surprise seeing how well this group has been playing all throughout the regular season.
