High School

5 Takeaways from Florida's Region Semifinal Playoff Games

Playoff action was in full gear on Friday night and we give you five things we took away from the second round of the FHSAA postseason

Andy Villamarzo

Vanguard Knights Nasir Allen (15) makes a break on a kick off return which lead to a touchdown in the second half. The Vanguard Knights hosted The Lake Wales Highlanders at Booster Stadium in Ocala, FL on Friday, November 22, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
Vanguard Knights Nasir Allen (15) makes a break on a kick off return which lead to a touchdown in the second half. The Vanguard Knights hosted The Lake Wales Highlanders at Booster Stadium in Ocala, FL on Friday, November 22, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) playoffs just finished up the second round and there were plenty of talking points surrounding the region semifinals.

High School On SI provides you with five takeaways from Friday night's region semifinal action:

1. Vero Beach takes advantage of late Palm Beach Central blunders

Palm Beach Central's Cameron Dwyer wrestles for a tackle during a regional semi final 21-20 loss to Vero on Nov. 22, 2024.
Palm Beach Central's Cameron Dwyer wrestles for a tackle during a regional semi final 21-20 loss to Vero on Nov. 22, 2024. / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most exciting games to take place on Friday night was over in West Palm Beach between Palm Beach Central and Vero Beach. It would be the Indians taking advantage of Broncos' miscues down the stretch for the victory. Palm Beach Central was ahead 20-7 at one point during the second half, but a misjudged decision sealed the Broncos' fate. Kevon Thompson opted to kick the ball deep to Latravious Woods and the returner took care of the rest. Woods took the kick back 98 yards with 1:02 left in the game. Vero Beach would hold on to a stunning 21-20 victory and thus ending what looked like another promising season for Palm Beach Central.

2. Lake Wales can't shake Vanguard for the second year in a row

Vanguard Knights Nasir Allen
Vanguard Knights Nasir Allen (15) finds a hole in the first half. The Vanguard Knights hosted The Lake Wales Highlanders at Booster Stadium in Ocala, FL on Friday, November 22, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a game that didn't officially kickoff until 9:28 p.m. due to stadium lighting issues, Lake Wales was ready to avenge its loss in a Class 3S region final from a year ago. Seemingly prepared to rid of the memory of a 52-15 loss, the Highlanders came up just short in a 30-23 loss to Vanguard at Booster Stadium. The Highlanders went into halftime with a 16-10 lead, playing better defensively against the Knights' run-heavy offensive attack. It would be the second half that will haunt Lake Wales, as they couldn't keep Vanguard's offensive attack clamped down and thus, falling to the same foe for the second straight season.

3. Bishop Verot-Lakewood gets chippy

Bishop Verot played Lakewood in the Region 2A-3 football semifinal on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. The Vikings won 25-12.
Bishop Verot played Lakewood in the Region 2A-3 football semifinal on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. The Vikings won 25-12. / Kyler Carter/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The waning moments of Bishop Verot's 25-12 win over Lakewood were tension-filled to say the very least. From unnecessary late hits to both teams getting into it afterwards, it turned into a volatile situation fairly quickly. The Spartans, according to posts by the Naples Daily News' Alex Martin, followed Bishop Verot players over to their locker room area to escalate matters. Cooler heads eventually prevailed with police presence intervening, but it could've turned into much, much more.

4. West Boca Raton proving they can win it all in 6A

Action between Bishop Verot High School football and West Boca Raton at Bishop Verot High School on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. We
Action between Bishop Verot High School football and West Boca Raton at Bishop Verot High School on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. West Boca won. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you can take anything from the first couple of playoff games West Boca Raton has played in, it's been they have been simply dominant. The Bulls easily cruised to a 38-7 victory over Mitchell, in which the game was played under a running clock the entire second half. What has made the two playoff wins over Steinbrenner and Mitchell impressive is they've done it without the services of star running back Javian Mallory.

5. Newberry does it to Bradford again

Newberry Panthers outside linebacker Logan Mccloud
Newberry Panthers outside linebacker Logan Mccloud (4), defensive end Mykah Newton (9), defensive tackle Jarquez Carter (56) and running back Trenton Campbell (5) walk to midfield against the Hawthorne Hornets before the game at Hawthorne High School Football Stadium in Hawthorne, FL on Friday, August 30, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not many teams have walked into Bradford's David Hurse Stadium and hopped onto the buses as victors. Newberry can now say they've pulled off such a feat after soundly defeating the Tornadoes 34-19. The Panthers making it to this point shouldn't be a surprise seeing how well this group has been playing all throughout the regular season.

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida