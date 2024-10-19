5 takeaways from Venice's win on the road over Clearwater Central Catholic
One of the top games in the Sunshine State took place in an area that was hit hard recently by Hurricane Milton between Clearwater Central Catholic and Venice.
Both teams reside in areas that had taken heavy damage from the storm, but were able to return to the practice field this week in order to play once again.
The Indians continued their winning ways and pulled off a narrow 27-20 victory over the Marauders, improving to 7-1 on the season.
High School On SI Florida gives you 5 takeaways from Friday night's game between the two Western Central Florida powers:
1. Jamarice 'Gata' Wilder is back
The James Madison commitment made his return to Venice's backfield in a big way for the Indians on Friday night. Wilder, known by those in Sarasota County as 'Gata', rushed for a game-high 229 yards on just 19 carries and scored three touchdowns. For what Wilder brings to the lineup when he's healthy, it was a nice welcome back party for one of the South Suncoast's top players against a pretty good Clearwater Central Catholic defense.
2. CCC's defense held up for the most part
The Marauders' defense were up against one of the highest scoring offenses in the entire state and were able to keep the Indians in check on the evening. Venice entered the game averaging 50.1 points per game, with CCC holding them to 27. Now its not to say Venice didn't have a big night yardage wise, with the Indians compiling over 430 yards of offense. Though it was the first loss of the season for the Marauders, it was a valiant effort by CCC's defense up against the juggernaught that is Venice's offense.
3. Venice's defense played pretty well, too
If we're going to be handing flowers out to the team's defense that was in the loss, let's hand out some to the club that won. Venice's defense did a nice job of containing Illinois commitment Jershaun Newton (11-of-19, 123 yards; 24 carries, 94 yards) and crew to 20 points, playing opportunistic throughout the night. The Indians' defense held the Marauders to less than 360 yards of offense, but most importantly made a huge stop at the very end of the game. Venice stopped Newton just a few yards short of the goal line with time expiring, preserving the win for the Indians.
4. Malaki Corbett turning into one of Venice's most trusted receivers
You probably know the names of Winston Watkins Jr. and Ryan Matulevich, both receivers with Power 4 offers. What about Malakai Corbett, though? The senior wide receiver has really come into his own as one of the team's top wide receivers with the way he's been playing lately. Corbett against CCC's defense hauled in six passes for 106 yards, leading all Venice pass catchers. Though a little undersized at 5-foot-8, 173 pounds, Corbett has proven to be a sure-handed receiver that can sneak behind defense's secondaries.
5. Florida governor Ron DeSantis attends the game
Well, it's not everyday you see the governor of your respective state attend a high school football game. For Florida governor Ron DeSantis, he's been almost a lock every year making an appearance to a high school football game. In 2020, DeSantis showed up to a Niceville game and then a couple years ago after Hurricane Ian, attended a contest at Naples High School. This time around, DeSantis made his way to Clearwater, which was hit hard by Hurricane Milton recently.
