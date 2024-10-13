5 things you should know ahead of Plantation American Heritage-Miami Norland
South Florida powerhouses Plantation American Heritage and Miami Norland, which was to take place on Saturday night at Traz Powell Stadium, now will highlight Monday's slate of games.
When it comes to these two programs clashing, it is another mega matchup of South Florida powers that has been a weekly thing as of late. A couple weeks ago, Miami Central-Miami Northwestern took and then followed up by a thriller between Chaminade-Madonna and St. Thomas Aquinas.
Plantation American Heritage-Miami Norland rescheduled due to bad weather
Now we have the Patriots and Vikings going to head-to-head down in Dade County on a Monday night.
Before the two state powers clash in Miami, High School On SI Florida gives you five things you should know before entering Traz Powell Stadium on Monday night:
1. Miami Norland enters with a ton of confidence
After defeating Cocoa 33-14 almost a week and a half ago, Miami Norland will waltz into Traz Powell brimming with confidence and it's easy to see why. With so many people believe this might be a year that sees the Vikings take a nosedive, instead they have made plenty of folks eat crow. Norland's lone loss came in a 45-20 decision against Chaminade-Madonna, who just took down St. Thomas Aquinas. The kind of swagger Miami Norland will have heading into the game is fairly high just because of the way they have been playing of late. Not to mention you don't want to go into the GMAC championship against Miami Central with a loss.
2. Dia Bell will need to make quick decisions
I know we're seemingly stating the obvious, but were saying it more so to state Dia Bell will need to get rid of the ball sooner rather than later against this Miami Norland pass rush. Just about a week and a half ago, the Vikings' defensive line was breathing down the neck of Cocoa's Brady Hart, forcing a bevy of turnovers en route to the win on the road. If the Texas commitment is going to lead Plantation American Heritage past Norland, the ball will need to come out quick all evening long.
3. Vikings' defensive line has been game-changing
What about that pass rush again? Well, let us tell you more about them real quick. The Vikings have been in opponent's backfield a lot this season, making 59 tackles for loss and sacking quarterbacks 27 times. Miami Norland's defensive line has been the group that's really stood out among the rest, led by the play of Florida Atlantic commitment Adrian Farrow (six sacks).
4. Can American Heritage's Byron Louis be a difference maker?
Not many times do you have to wonder if a Miami (FL) commitment can make a difference in such a game of this magnitude, but that's because of the stellar play of the aforementioned deensive line of Miami Norland. Taking a look at Louis' season to date, the running back has played well against top shelf competition. Dating back to the Broward County Classic, Louis totaled 177 yards against Georgia's Milton and he amassed 149 versus Chaminade-Madonna. The common theme with both of those games, though, is they ended in losses for the Patriots.
5. Ennio Yapoor continues his high-level play
Dade County's all-time leading passer is having himself another splendid season and the senior is making things happen through the air and on the ground. Yapoor this season has thrown for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns and on the ground has gone for 559 and four scores. If the Vikings are to win on Monday night, Yapoor will need to be a factor as a dual-threat quarterback against the Patriots.
5 things you should know ahead of Monday's Lake Mary-Sanford Seminole tilt
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl