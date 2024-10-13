Plantation American Heritage-Miami Norland rescheduled due to bad weather
Chaminade-Madonna's 29-22 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas wasn't the only big time South Florida tilt that was supposed to take place this passed weekend.
The other was between Florida powerhouses Plantation American Heritage and Miami Norland, which was to take place on Saturday night at Traz Powell Stadium. Mother Nature had other places for the Patriots and Vikings as the game was rescheduled due to bad weaher, according to the Miami-Herald' Andre Fernandez.
Both teams will instead face off on Monday night (October 14th) at 6 p.m. at Traz Powell Stadium. The game will be one of several that will be taking place early in the week, along with the huge Central Florida game between Lake Mary and Sanford Seminole.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl