50 preseason/kickoff classic games to watch in Florida high school football 2024

We’ve picked out 50 of the top preseason/kickoff classics involving high school teams from the state of Florida we think are games to watch for

Andy Villamarzo

Naples Golden Eagles running back Shawn Simeon (#5) is hard to stop. Spring football was back as Venice hosted the Naples Golden Eagles at Venice's Powell-Davis Stadium Tuesday evening May 21, 2024. Venice went on to win 27-17.
Through all the 7-on-7’s, weightlifting workouts and now referee scrimmages, the real thing has finally arrived. Well, sort of anyways. The preseason has arrived in full force, as teams all over the state of Florida will be hitting the field on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for kickoff classics (Aug. 15-17). 

There are so many good match-ups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 matchups we’ve highlighted heading into the week.

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Aug. 15

St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Verot

Edgewater at NFL Academy @ Loughborough University

Jupiter at West Boca Raton

Delray Beach Atlantic at Palm Beach Central

Haines City at Evans

Lafayette at Newberry

Buchholz at Spruce Creek

Choctawhatchee at Milton

Aug. 16

Vanguard at Miami Central @ Traz Powell Stadium

Miramar at Miami Edison @ Traz Powell Stadium

Lake Wales at Treasure Coast

Cottondale at Bozeman

Benjamin at Dwyer

Miami Booker T. Washington at Dillard

Walton at Fort Walton Beach

Naples at Gulf Coast

Wekiva at Olympia

Apopka at Tampa Bay Tech

Monarch at Coconut Creek

Tavares at Forest

Trinity Christian Academy at Hawthorne

Eastside at Carrollwood Day

St. Augustine at Ponte Vedra

Columbia at Bradford

South Walton at Mosley

Tampa Catholic at IMG Academy White

Calvary Christian at Largo

Bartow at Fort Meade

Sunlake at Tarpon Springs

Piper at Cardinal Gibbons

Wakulla at Madison County

Palm Harbor University at Mitchell

Dunbar at Riverside

Lecanto at Plant

Hernando at Clearwater

Dunnellon at Wiregrass Ranch

Winter Haven at Sebring

Auburndale at Lakeland Christian

Bishop Kenny at Suwannee

Hillsborough at Manatee

Port Charlotte at Sarasota Riverview

Stranahan at Deerfield Beach

Sarasota Booker at Cardinal Mooney

Plant City at Lakeland

Leesburg at Dr. Krop

University Christian at Williston

Aug. 17

Armwood at Miami Norland @ Traz Powell Stadium

Cardinal Newman vs. Homestead @ Traz Powell Stadium

Miami Northwestern vs. Miami Palmetto @ Traz Powell Stadium

Sanford Seminole at Jones @ Camping World Stadium

Published
