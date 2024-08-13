50 preseason/kickoff classic games to watch in Florida high school football 2024
Through all the 7-on-7’s, weightlifting workouts and now referee scrimmages, the real thing has finally arrived. Well, sort of anyways. The preseason has arrived in full force, as teams all over the state of Florida will be hitting the field on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for kickoff classics (Aug. 15-17).
There are so many good match-ups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 matchups we’ve highlighted heading into the week.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Aug. 15
St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Verot
Edgewater at NFL Academy @ Loughborough University
Jupiter at West Boca Raton
Delray Beach Atlantic at Palm Beach Central
Haines City at Evans
Lafayette at Newberry
Buchholz at Spruce Creek
Choctawhatchee at Milton
Aug. 16
Vanguard at Miami Central @ Traz Powell Stadium
Miramar at Miami Edison @ Traz Powell Stadium
Lake Wales at Treasure Coast
Cottondale at Bozeman
Benjamin at Dwyer
Miami Booker T. Washington at Dillard
Walton at Fort Walton Beach
Naples at Gulf Coast
Wekiva at Olympia
Apopka at Tampa Bay Tech
Monarch at Coconut Creek
Tavares at Forest
Trinity Christian Academy at Hawthorne
Eastside at Carrollwood Day
St. Augustine at Ponte Vedra
Columbia at Bradford
South Walton at Mosley
Tampa Catholic at IMG Academy White
Calvary Christian at Largo
Bartow at Fort Meade
Sunlake at Tarpon Springs
Piper at Cardinal Gibbons
Wakulla at Madison County
Palm Harbor University at Mitchell
Dunbar at Riverside
Lecanto at Plant
Hernando at Clearwater
Dunnellon at Wiregrass Ranch
Winter Haven at Sebring
Auburndale at Lakeland Christian
Bishop Kenny at Suwannee
Hillsborough at Manatee
Port Charlotte at Sarasota Riverview
Stranahan at Deerfield Beach
Sarasota Booker at Cardinal Mooney
Plant City at Lakeland
Leesburg at Dr. Krop
University Christian at Williston
Aug. 17
Armwood at Miami Norland @ Traz Powell Stadium
Cardinal Newman vs. Homestead @ Traz Powell Stadium
Miami Northwestern vs. Miami Palmetto @ Traz Powell Stadium
Sanford Seminole at Jones @ Camping World Stadium
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl