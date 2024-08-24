50 things we observed from Florida's high school football Week 1 action
Week 1 Florida high school football action returned in full gear on Friday night and there was plenty that caught our eyes.
From upsets, unexpected results and of course it wouldn't be Florida without some weather butting in, we observed aplenty from the over 200 games played.
Here we list 50 things we observed from Florida's Week 1 of action.
1. Lakeland wins at 'The Mecca'
Yes, you read that right. Lakeland was able to enter Traz Powell Stadium, better known as 'The Mecca', and come away with a win. A year after losing to Miami Norland at Bryant Stadium, the 'Naught returned the favor to the 305 by upending Miami Central 16-8. A strong defensive effort is what Lakeland can always hang its hat on. Miami Central didn't help themselves out with playing a bad game at an inopportune time.
2. Another year Mother Nature plays a role
Bad weather played a role in Week 1 games as cancellations ravaged Central Florida. The Orlando region was especially hit hard, with several games rescheduled or cancelled altogether. A lightning delay held up the Lakeland-Miami Central game for almost an hour. This is just the start of what might be a long season when it comes to bad weather effecting games.
3. Perennial South Florida powerhouses struggle out of the gates
We know by the season's end that everything will shake out the way it was intended, but just based on Week 1 and the usual state championship contending programs didn't play their best games. American Heritage losing to Milton (GA) the way they did with a tough schedule ahead will be a storyline to watch. Miami Central getting downed by Lakeland, Columbus just edged out Southridge, Homestead falling to Palmetto (we have more on this one) and Cardinal Gibbons drubbed by Lake Mary.
4. Raines makes a statement in win over Bolles
For all the talk surrounding the Bolles Bulldogs year in and year out, Raines feels a bit slighted. The Vikings set out to prove they need to be in the conversation of top teams and they did, defeating the Bulldogs 32-23. This certainly shakes things up in the 904 as Raines makes the case that they can be a contender in Class 3A.
5. Eau Gallie upends Vero Beach
To the folks out on the east coast, this isn't as surprising as it might be to the outsider. Commodores' head coach Chris Sands' has a deep, talented team and if there was a year to get after Vero Beach, it was this one. Eau Gallie won't be able to surprise folks moving forward, however.
6. Armwood's win over Gaither better than you think
All the talk since last weekend was how Armwood beating up on Miami Norland in the kickoff classic was impressive. The 42-19 win over Gaither might've been a tad better in some regards. The Cowboys' defensive line has been bolstered by La'Jesse Harold transferring in from Robinson and forming a duo with Antonio Henley. Rhys Brush shrugged them off to lead the Hawks to another solid win.
7. Now that's more like it, Buchholz
Buchholz had us stratching our heads after defeating Spruce Creek, a good team, 7-2. Now nothing against the Hawks, but the Bobcats were a state semifinalist a year ago and Mark Whittemore is back on the sidelines. The Bobcats answered the bell this week with a 24-6 win over Vanguard on the road. Now that's what we were expecting from this group.
8. Naples thrashes Sarasota Riverview
Could it be that Naples has a team that could turn the corner this year? It's always more of the same from the Golden Eagles, but if this game tells us anything, it's that Naples means business. Rick Martin's bunch defeated Sarasota Riverview 47-14 and after a strong spring showing versus Venice combined with a good Week 1 outing, the Golden Eagles might be different this fall.
9. Escambia has the talent to make a serious playoff push
We have a ton of superlatives from around the state and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the Escambia Gators. Led by the talents of 4-star athlete Ladarian Clardy, Mike Bennett might have his most well put together team in recent memory. Whether Billy Dunn or Nino Freeman is at quarterback, the Gators' offense is dynamic to play outside of the Florida Panhandle region as well.
10. Bishop Verot bounces back from preseason
Remember that Bishop Verot team that got beat up on by St. Thomas Aquinas last week in the preseason? The Vikings this time looked a lot more like themselves in a 48-34 win over Jesuit. A healthier Carter Smith (Michigan commit) will help your cause and it reinforces belief Bishop Verot can compete for the state title.
11. Miami Palmetto defeated Homestead for the second straight year, but the Broncos were without Oklahoma commitment Cortez Mills.
12. Bradford needing a strong defensive effort in order to defeat rival Baker County 13-7. The Tornadoes are another state runner-up team hoping to not take a steep drop off.
13. Bishop Moore will need to keep out-scoring opposing teams as they showed against Oviedo, winning 45-40. The Hornets' defense will need to improve if they want to make a playoff push come November.
14. Another week and another Port Charlotte romp. The Pirates cruised to a 50-6 rout of Island Coast. Jordan Ingman's Pirates have got it going on after routing Sarasota Riverview last week.
15. We keep saying to watch out for the Newberry Panthers. Newberry rolled by University Christian 44-27 on Friday, an impressive win.
16. Goleman continues to look like a team on the rise in South Florida as they defeated Flanagan 22-0. Solid victory for the Gators.
17. Lake Wales opens up the season as easily the No. 2 team in Polk County and they proved it with a 47-0 rout of Winter Haven.
18. Curt Bradley starts off his Southeast tenure with a dominating 52-6 victory over Brooksville Central. Also was on a brand spanking new turf field by the way.
19. Clearwater Calvary Christian lost some talent due to transfers, but are fairing well without Josh Robinson (Carrollwood Day) and Sean Cuono (CCC). The Warriors cruised past Palm Harbor University 45-7.
20. Springstead defeating Zephyrhills 16-13 is an upset, no matter how you look at it. Surprising because of the fact the kind of talent the Bulldogs have.
21. The Mainland Buccaneers are not the team that won the Class 3S state title last season and that is evident.
22. Also to add, the University Titans are a Central Florida team trending up with quarterback Malachi Walters at the controls.
23. Lake Mary was prepared for primetime as they notched a dominant 49-20 victory over Cardinal Gibbons.
24. Lely was a team we expected to take the next step, but that ended up going backwards in a 46-0 loss to Sarasota Booker. Tornadoes have Berkeley Prep up next.
25. We can't go through this list without mentioning the Cocoa Tigers, right? Brady Hart and company keep on keeping on with a 42-10 win over Titusville. IMG Academy, September 6th. Mark down that game in your calender.
26. Mandarin is the best team in the 904 and there's argument about that. Mustangs rolled Creekside 57-13, proving that statement.
27. IMG Academy White went across the Atlantic Ocean and defeated Episcopa School of Dallas (TX) 38-28 in Dublin, Ireland. Cool experience for he Ascenders following Edgewater's trip to England.
28. Brad Waggoner, former Gatlinburg-Pittman (TN) head coach, begins his Blountstown tenure with a 48-14 win over Liberty County.
29. Mitchell's offense scored 59 in the spring versus Hudson, 55 against Palm Harbor last week and 41 against Gulf this week. Andy Schmitz's crew can find the endzone in a hurry against most Tampa Bay area teams.
30. Choctawhatchee went over the Alabama-Florida line and defeated one of the Yellowhammer State's better programs in Gulf Shores, 31-7.
31. This result was a very surprising one to see out of Mid-Central Florida: Chiefland 18, Williston 10. Adam Gore has the Indians back in business.
32. First official game post-Chad Parker ends in a win for the Golden Eagles, 30-20 over Clay.
33. Points galore when Blanche Ely defeated Boyd Anderson last night. The two teams combined 93 as the Tigers won 62-31.
34. Flying under the radar was Mike Gregory's return to the Tampa Catholic sideline. He led the Crusaders to a 40-14 romp over Ocala Trinity Catholic.
35. Sarasota Christian (SSAA) made the jump from 8-man to 11-man and had no problem, beating Bishop McLaughlin 33-7. Nice win for the Blazers.
36. Innovation won their first game as a varsity football program, 28-18 over Liberty.
37. Columbia played Suwannee for the first time since 2018 and came away with a win, 13-0 over the Bulldogs.
38. The Mosley Dolphins are another Florida Panhandle team that has enough talent to play with anyone in their region. A 53-28 win over Rutherford is another example of how their offense is progressing.
39. Russell Ellington has something cooking over at Gadsden County. The Jaguars were competitive against Venice in the preseason and soundly defeated Tift County (Georgia) 45-7 on the road in Tifton.
40. Clearwater has had strong back-to-back weeks against Hernando (48-7 win) and Bartow (30-0 win). Now they'll face a a very talented Wiregrass Ranch and welcome them into Jack White Stadium.
41. Sunlake's Nathan Merriman had a monster night, scoring 5 touchdowns in a 44-20 win over Weeki Wachee. Win No. 2 for Seahawks' head coach Jay Fulmer.
42. Pace will just be just fine without post-Nick Simmons as they showed in picking up a 17-14 victory over Mary G. Montgomery.
43. Could this be the year Immokalee makes a big leap under James Delgado? A 59-28 romp of Barron Collier was an impressive win for the trending upwards Indians.
44. Did anyone have the stat line Lecanto receiver Tez Joseph had? In a 59-20 win over Ocala West Port, Joseph had 175 yards and five touchdowns. Sheesh.
45. Dunnelln won a lowkey really good game, 21-14, against a always well-coached Florida State University High group.
46. Orlando The First Academy versus Edgewater next week is going to be a treat.
47. Got to give it up to Taylor County. The town of Perry has been ravaged by storms the last two years, but he football team has overcome that to win last week 28-0 over Hudson in the preseason and defeated Fort White 20-14.
48. Dunedin defeated Countryside 21-17, marking the first time the Falcons have beaten the Cougars since 2008.
49. Thomas Grant's junior-laden squad looked impressive after notching a 42-7 win over Milton. Last year was a sophomore group that's growing up fairly quickly.
50. Arguably the best game in the state for Week 2 is Miami Northwestern (1-0) at Venice (1-0).
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl