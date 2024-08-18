50 things we observed from Florida's Kickoff Classic weekend
It's that time of the year once again: Florida high school football is back.
I mean let's be honest, did it really ever leave our minds?
The 25 most intriguing Florida high school football coaches for 2024
Okay, we know the games didn't count these past three days, but times are changing as many schools played out the contests looking to build confidence heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
Here we list 50 things we observed from Florida's Kickoff Classic weekend.
1. Games are being played to win in the preseason
Coaches are playing to win these preseason kickoff classics. Plenty of top tier schools looked to make a statement right out of the gates, even with the games not counting towards the regular season. Check programs like Armwood, Orlando Jones, Miami Northwestern, Sanford Seminole and St. Thomas Aquinas as teams that used this preseason as a true tuneup for Week 1 of the season.
2. Armwood has arrived
The Hawks are no strangers to being considered one of the state's best teams, as they've won three state championships in prior years. This could be Evan Davis' best team, with the Hawks soundly defeating Miami Norland 51-20 at the Miami Super Showdown. Armwood will be considered a favorite to win it all in Class 6A.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas makes sure they're ready for the Broward County Classic
When St. Thomas Aquinas played St. John Bosco last year in the Broward County Classic, the Raiders started off flat. One reason might've been the fact they haven't played a peseason game in quite some time. Roger Harriott decided enough was enough and scheduled Bishop Verot and the results paid off. A 37-14 throttling of the Vikings should have he Raiders prepared heading into next week's nationally televised game.
4. Everything is all good off NW 95th Street
The Miami Central Rockets had some question marks coming off a season in which they lost four games and weren't hoisting a state championship. Jube Joseph's crew eased those concerns with a solid 32-0 win over a young, but talented Ocala Vanguard team. Lots will be answered when they welcome Lakeland into town next week.
5. Jones impressive in win over Sanford Seminole
The Battle for Central Florida took place at Camping World Stadium and it would be the Fightin' Tigers showing why they might be th top team in the 407. A 43-21 thumping of the Seminoles wasn't just impressive, but a statement to Winter Park next week that they are coming out swinging.
6. Teddy Bridgewater's Miami Northwestern debut a success
Highly anticipated was the debut of Teddy Bridgewater leading his alma mater out on the field on Saturday night at Traz Powell Stadium. It was a success as Bridgewater led the Bulls to a 42-7 rout of Miami Palmetto. If there's any question marks heading into Thursday night's opener against Coconut Creek, you might want to reconsider those.
7. Mandarin looks solid in win over Orange Park
Finishing as the Class 4M runner-ups last season was not what the Mustangs had in mind. Loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, Mandarin is back to finish the job. Mandarin built a 27-0 lead by halftime to cruise past Orange Park. Having players like Jaime Ffrench, Tramell Jones (FSU commit) and Drake Stubbs (Miami commit) makes life a little easier.
8. Venice faces adversity against Gadsden County
If you had Venice trailing at halftime to Gadsden County on your preseason bingo card, you might want to go play the lottery. The Indians trailed 12-10 before kicking things into high gear and eventually winning 36-19. No matter how you look at it, no one expected the Jaguars to come in and give the Indians the kind of game they did. Kudos to Gadsden County (went 6-5 in 2023), but on the other side of the spectrum, is this a sign of things to come for Venice?
9. Delray Atlantic Beach makes statement against Palm Beach Central
With several key pieces back in the fold, we knew this Eagles team would be dynamite. We just didn't expect the to be this dominant. Delray Beach Atlantic made an example out of Pam Beach Central, thrashing them 46-17 behind the timely passing of signal caller Lincoln Graf and the route running of wide receiver Teddy Hoffman. This team is arguably the best in the 561.
10. Manatee showing why they'll be in the Class 5A conversation
Coming off an impressive spring showing against Ocala Vanguard, it made you think more about what Jacquez Green is building back up at Manatee. With a quarterback in Army commit Andrew Heidel and a slew of athletes and a dominant defensive line, the Hurricanes rolled over Hillsborough 40-0 in the preseason. Definitely a team to keep your eyes on.
Best of the rest from Florida's Kickoff Classic Weekend
11. Lakeland defeating Plant City 14-0 and Bartow 27-0; The latter was the more unexpected score. Dreadnaughts are ready for primetime in the 305.
12. Naples just keeps on keeping on. A 42-0 romp of Gulf Coast shows this group is ready to welcome in Sarasota Riverview this week.
13. We knew Homestead would be good and behind new quarterback Malachi 'Bubba' Lewis, soundly beat Cardinal Newman 22-0. The Broncos will be another favorite in Class 6A to win it all.
14. Niceville's two-back tandem of Connor Mathews (UMass commit) and Eddie Love Jr. (East Carolina commit) already made their presence felt. These two will be fun to watch all season long.
15. Jesuit bounced back from a dismal spring performance against Lakeland to upend Sumner 36-14. How good this Tigers team can really be remains to be seen, but a nice showing was needed.
16. Winning on the road is never easy, but Lake Wales did so when they beat Treasure Coast 23-14. The Highlanders remain firmly Polk County's No. 2 team.
17. We just are not sure what to make of Buchholz's 7-2 win over Spruce Creek in Mark Whittemore's return. Not having Myles Graham in the backfield anymore is definitely glaring.
18. Have you ever heard of a football game score being 4-3? It was for a part of Mainland's 11-3 win over Eau Gallie. For a minute thought a soccer game was being played on the east coast.
19. Chaminade-Madonna's 56-0 win over John Carroll Catholic told us in the words of the late Dennis Green: They are who we thought they were.
20. Edgewater's got an offense. Defeating NFL Academy 51-45 across the Atlantic Ocean was impressve, but watch out for Carter Emmanuel this fall.
21. Did not see Sebring defeating Winter Haven 62-7 coming whatsoever. LaVaar Scott showing once again why he's one of the best head coaches around.
22. Leesburg was dominant in a 42-0 win over Dr. Krop. Frank Scott is making sure the Yellow Jackets are not missing a beat.
23. We knew Cardinal Mooney would still be god coming off a Class 1S state title. Defeating Sarasota Booker 45-32 helped validate those thoughts.
24. Take it easy, Cocoa. The 6-time state champion showed no mercy in a 71-0 throttling over Satellite. Now they prepare for Titusville this week, which should be a much tighter contest.
25. Apopka starting to slow down? Just two years removed from playing in a state championship game and the Blue Darters seem on the down slope. Losing 35-7 to Tampa Bay Tech wasn't totally unexpected, but something tells us this could be a down year for Apopka.
26. Not that we had many doubts, but we liked what we saw out of South Sumter in its big win over Wildwood. Now, it's time for Ty Lawrence and the crew to travel up to Niceville for a big time matchup.
27. Xzavier Jackson will be Zephyrhills' starting quarterback this fall. Jackson threw three touchdowns in a 31-26 win over East Lake.
28. Everyone talks about Clearwater Central Catholic, but what about the Clearwater Tornadoes? Thor Jozwiak's bunch cruised to a 48-7 win over Hernando, setting it up nicely for Clearwater heading into Week 1.
29. Bradford still has talent in the cupboards. Yes, they lost some ke guys, but a 19-8 win over Columbia tells us the Tornadoes will remain a team to watch come November.
30. Mitchell's offense is brewing up to be something special. With ove 50 points back in the spring against Hudson and 55 versus Palm Harbor University, watch out opposing defenses.
31. We can't forget about Noah Grubbs and the Lake Mary Rams. Grubbs showed why he's one of the best in the land after a 18-of-31, 273-yard, three touchdown outing in 40-18 win over Oveido.
32. Don't sleep on West Boca Raton's defense. We know about Mason and Javian Mallory, but the Bulls' shutting out Jupiter 30-0 was impressive defensively.
33. After a spring game against West Boca Raton, in which the offense seemed to stall many times, Vero Beach looked smooth in a 41-0 trouching of Palm Beach Gardens. Now that's more like it, Indians.
34. We've got to recognize the Tavares Bulldogs after defeating Ocala Forest 48-0. Izayia Williams leads what will be a very good Tavares team.
35. Hialeah went 9-2 and expectations continue to rise for Tony Smith's Thoroughbreds. A victory over an improved Flanagan team has this team ready for a Saturday date against Carol City.
36. After a rare 2-8 season from the Lakewood Spartans, the program showed signs of looking like themselves aftr a 30-7 win over Palmetto.
37. A team to really keep an eye on in Southwest Florida is Fort Myers. The Green Wave dominated in a jamboree that included playoff teams from a year ago Barron Collier and Estero.
38. Cardinal Gibbons looked solid in a 35-6 win over Piper, but the tuneup might not be enough to preapre them for Lake Mary this upcoming Friday.
39. There's a little powerhouse brewing at Newberry. Having players like defensive linemen Jarquez Carter (Ohio State commit) and Mykah Newton (Miami commit) make this a very talented group.
40. Nature Coast might've had the second highest point output of the preseason (second to Cocoa) when they defeated Citrus 68-0. Rob Kazmier's team certainly looks ready to contend for a district title and more.
41. Overreactions to the preseason games or not, in-season transfers will start earlier rather than later.
42. We have not forgotten about the 'Muck City' as Pahokee had the best showing, scoring 16 fourth qurter points in a 23-0 victory over Boynton Beach.
43. Oh yeah, all Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) games played this past weekend counted. They'll enter Week 1 with a game aready under their belts.
44. Out of Charlotte County, the Port Charlotte Pirates had the best showing in a 37-12 win over Sarasota Riverview. The Pirates are showing they are for real as they head into a district that includes nemesis Dunbar and Naples.
45. Key West were welcomed back to the old stomping grounds of Tommy Roberts Stadium and the Conchs came away with a resounding 45-21 win over Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek.
46. We just keep saying it, but the Escambia Gators are going to be a problem. Having Nino Freeman throwing to Ladarian Clardy will have Florida Panhandle defensive coordinators nervous on Friday nights.
47. Davenport beating Lake Gibson was an upset when it comes to the 863. The Broncos showed up and showed out.
48. Plant continues to make the argument of being Hillsborough County's top team in a 38-3 romp over Lecanto. The Panthers now get ready for a talented Carrollwood Day team this week.
49. Chiefland's Adam Gore had a triumphant return in a 38-7 win over Crystal River. Indians should be getting back to being themselves this fall.
50. Welcome back to high school football in the Sunshine State for 2024. Buckle up, everyone!
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl