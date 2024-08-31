50 Week 3 Florida high school football games to watch
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.
After all the Week 2 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.
There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 3 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.
Sep. 5
Key West at Somerset Academy Canyons
Rickards at Mosley
Killian at Miami Edison
Tarpon Springs at Osceola
Sep. 6
Cocoa at IMG Academy
Lakeland at Lake Mary
Plantation American Heritage at Chaminade Madonna
Venice at Bishop Verot
Bishop Kenny at Tocoi Creek
Columbus at St. Thomas Aquinas
Bolles at St. Augustine
Palm Beach Central at Spanish River
Cardinal Newman at Benjamin
DeLand at Merritt Island
Treasure Coast at The First Academy
South Dade at Kissimmee Osceola
Carrollwood Day at Berkeley Prep
West Orange at Titusville
Hawthorne at FSU High
Sarasota Riverview at Palmetto
Dr. Phillips at Apopka
Pine Forest at Niceville
Baker County at Ponte Vedra
Poinciana at St. Cloud
Valdosta (Georgia) at Jesuit
South Lake at The Villages
Crestview at Choctawhatchee
Maclay at Marianna
Lake Nona at Ocoee
Boone at Olympia
Miami Northwestern at Carol City
Estero at East Lee County
Ribault at Camden County (Georgia)
Bartram Trail at Ware County (Georgia)
Cardinal Mooney at Chamberlain
Pinellas Park at Golden Gate
Lakewood at Clearwater
Buchholz at Eastside
Homestead at Vero Beach
South Sumter at Bradford
Immokalee at Naples
Zephyrhills at Wiregrass Ranch
Tampa Bay Tech at Armwood
Hillsborough at Columbia
Miami Palmetto at Southridge
Gaither at Durant
Nature Coast at Lecanto
Newberry at Vanguard
Winter Haven at Knoxville Catholic (TN)
Manatee at Lowndes (Georgia)
