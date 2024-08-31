High School

50 Week 3 Florida high school football games to watch

We’ve picked out 50 of the top Week 3 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

The Bishop Verot Vikings compete against the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders in a preseason game at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.
The Bishop Verot Vikings compete against the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders in a preseason game at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.

Cocoa's Latrison Lane (4) attempts to avoid Mainland's (6) during a game at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Aug. 30
Cocoa's Latrison Lane (4) attempts to avoid Mainland's (6) during a game at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

After all the Week 2 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.

There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 3 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.

Venice High wide receiver Winston Watkins (#1) is pursued by Miami Northwestern defenders.
Venice High wide receiver Winston Watkins (#1) is pursued by Miami Northwestern defenders. The Venice High Indians hosted the Miami Northwestern Bulls in a non-conference game Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sep. 5

Key West at Somerset Academy Canyons

Rickards at Mosley

Killian at Miami Edison

Tarpon Springs at Osceola

Sep. 6

Cocoa at IMG Academy

Lakeland at Lake Mary

Plantation American Heritage at Chaminade Madonna

Venice at Bishop Verot

Bishop Kenny at Tocoi Creek

Columbus at St. Thomas Aquinas

Bolles at St. Augustine

Palm Beach Central at Spanish River

Cardinal Newman at Benjamin

DeLand at Merritt Island

Treasure Coast at The First Academy

South Dade at Kissimmee Osceola

Carrollwood Day at Berkeley Prep

West Orange at Titusville

Hawthorne at FSU High

Sarasota Riverview at Palmetto

Dr. Phillips at Apopka

Pine Forest at Niceville

Baker County at Ponte Vedra

Poinciana at St. Cloud

Valdosta (Georgia) at Jesuit

South Lake at The Villages

Crestview at Choctawhatchee

Maclay at Marianna

Lake Nona at Ocoee

Boone at Olympia

Miami Northwestern at Carol City

Estero at East Lee County

Ribault at Camden County (Georgia)

Bartram Trail at Ware County (Georgia)

Cardinal Mooney at Chamberlain

Pinellas Park at Golden Gate

Lakewood at Clearwater

Buchholz at Eastside

Homestead at Vero Beach

South Sumter at Bradford

Immokalee at Naples

Zephyrhills at Wiregrass Ranch

Tampa Bay Tech at Armwood

Hillsborough at Columbia

Miami Palmetto at Southridge

Gaither at Durant

Nature Coast at Lecanto

Newberry at Vanguard

Winter Haven at Knoxville Catholic (TN)

Manatee at Lowndes (Georgia)

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

