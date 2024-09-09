High School

50 Week 4 Florida high school football games to watch

We’ve picked out 50 of the top Week 4 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson (12) looks to throw against the Eastside Rams before the game at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, September 6, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson (12) looks to throw against the Eastside Rams before the game at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, September 6, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.

After all the Week 3 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.

There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 4 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.

Sep. 12

Hialeah at Southridge

Miami Edison at Chaminade-Madonna

Sep. 13

Mandarin at Bradford

Wiregrass Ranch at South Sumter

Miami Northwestern at Miami Norland

Santaluces at Palm Beach Central

Durant at Armwood

Pensacola Catholic at Montgomery Catholic (Alabama)

Manatee at Buchholz

Spruce Creek at Camden County (Georgia)

Plant at Tampa Bay Tech

Jupiter at Spanish River

Venice at Port Charlotte

Union County at Baldwin

Choctawhatchee at Pine Forest

Lecanto at Gainesville

Calvary Christian at Bishop Verot

Lafayette at Chiefland

Baker at Jay

Gadsden County at Coffee (Georgia)

Appling County (Georgia) at DeLand

Pahokee at Cardinal Newman

Palmetto at Parrish Community

Riverside at St. Augustine

Delray Atlantic Beach at Blanche Ely

Beachside at Ponte Vedra

Fletcher at Nease

Valwood (Georgia) at Maclay

Freeport at Cottondale

Lakewood Ranch at Southeast

Oasis at Neumann

Niceville at Crestview

Monarch at Sanford Seminole

Bishop Moore at Mount Dora

Boone at West Orange

Bell at Lake Weir

Bolles at Bishop Kenny

South Broward at FSU High

Plantation American Heritage at Naples

Lakewood at Pinellas Park

Madison County at Columbia

Carrollwood Day at Sarasota Booker

Lake Wales at Sebring

Clearwater at Clearwater Central Catholic

Oakleaf at Hawthorne

Northside Christian at Seffner Christian

Alonso at Strawberry Crest

Fort Myers at South Fort Myers

Northeast at Tarpon Springs

Columbus at Miami Palmetto

Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

