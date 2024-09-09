50 Week 4 Florida high school football games to watch
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.
After all the Week 3 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.
There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 4 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.
Sep. 12
Hialeah at Southridge
Miami Edison at Chaminade-Madonna
Sep. 13
Mandarin at Bradford
Wiregrass Ranch at South Sumter
Miami Northwestern at Miami Norland
Santaluces at Palm Beach Central
Durant at Armwood
Pensacola Catholic at Montgomery Catholic (Alabama)
Manatee at Buchholz
Spruce Creek at Camden County (Georgia)
Plant at Tampa Bay Tech
Jupiter at Spanish River
Venice at Port Charlotte
Union County at Baldwin
Choctawhatchee at Pine Forest
Lecanto at Gainesville
Calvary Christian at Bishop Verot
Lafayette at Chiefland
Baker at Jay
Gadsden County at Coffee (Georgia)
Appling County (Georgia) at DeLand
Pahokee at Cardinal Newman
Palmetto at Parrish Community
Riverside at St. Augustine
Delray Atlantic Beach at Blanche Ely
Beachside at Ponte Vedra
Fletcher at Nease
Valwood (Georgia) at Maclay
Freeport at Cottondale
Lakewood Ranch at Southeast
Oasis at Neumann
Niceville at Crestview
Monarch at Sanford Seminole
Bishop Moore at Mount Dora
Boone at West Orange
Bell at Lake Weir
Bolles at Bishop Kenny
South Broward at FSU High
Plantation American Heritage at Naples
Lakewood at Pinellas Park
Madison County at Columbia
Carrollwood Day at Sarasota Booker
Lake Wales at Sebring
Clearwater at Clearwater Central Catholic
Oakleaf at Hawthorne
Northside Christian at Seffner Christian
Alonso at Strawberry Crest
Fort Myers at South Fort Myers
Northeast at Tarpon Springs
Columbus at Miami Palmetto
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl