6 Former NFL Quarterbacks Turned High School Football Coaches
Coming off the end of the high school football season around the country, the trend as of late is former NFL quarterbacks taking over high school football programs as head coaches.
To say the least, many, if not all, are finding tremendous success on the high school level.
We give to you a list of six former NFL quarterbacks that have taken their knowledge from their professional playing days and are now applying it to helping high school football athletes and programs succeed.
Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Northwestern (Florida)
Topping our list is one of the most popular former NFL quarterbacks that decided to give back to his community via coaching in Bridgewater. Now Bridgewater has done a lot for the Miami community through many ways of giving back, but this past 2024 season was really special. The former Louisville product delivered the program's eighth state championship to his alma mater in a 41-0 rout of Raines for the FHSAA's Class 3A title. Finishing 12-2 and out-scoring opponents 262-12 through the playoffs plus championship game was an impressive start to Bridgewater's coaching career.
Chad Pennington, Sayre (Kentucky)
Another former NFL quarterback turned high school head football coach is Chad Pennington, who is most remembered for his time with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Pennington, who played in the league from 2000-2010, came to Sayre and revived the Spartans football team that had taken a nearly half a century long hiatus from fielding a team. The former Jet led Sayre to Kentucky's Class 1A state championship with a 27-22 victory over Raceland this past season.
Tim Hasslbeck, Ensworth (Tennessee)
After just his first season at the helm for Ensworth, it's safe to say that Hasselbeck is going to be a good one in the Volunteer State. The former NFL journeyman took over the Ensworth football program right after the 2023 season and this past year for the Tigers was impressive. Hasselbeck led Ensworth to a 11-2 record and has this team on the path towards competing for a state championship.
Carson Palmer, Rancho Santa Margarita (California)
Bridgewater wasn't the only one that has decided to go back to his old alma mater. Add Palmer to the list of former NFL quarterbacks returning home to their high school to lead the football program. Palmer was named the head coach of Rancho Santa Margarita back on Dec. 12th. The former No. 1 pick will lead a Santa Margarita program that went 5-7 this past season.
Jon Kitna, Lakota East (Ohio)
Now Kitna is currently the head coach of Lakota East but this would not be his first stop. Heck, it would actually be his fifth when it comes to being a high school head football coach. Kitna has coached previously at Lincoln (Washington), Brophy College Prep (Arizona), Burleson (Texas) and Waxahachie (Texas). Kitna is well traveled when it comes to coaching on the high school football scene.
Philip Rivers, St. Michael Catholic (Alabama)
The former Los Angeles Charger/Indianapolis Colt became a high school head coach right after his playing days at St. Michael Catholic in 2021 and has been the lead man of the Cardinals ever since. Rivers has led the team to 30 victories through four seasons so far.
Teddy Bridgewater named head football coach at Miami Northwestern High School
Tim Hasselbeck, Former NFL Quarterback, Takes High School Coaching Job
Former NFL QB Carson Palmer named high school football coach at California alma mater
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi