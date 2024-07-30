7 Northeast Florida wide receivers to watch in 2024
The Northeast Florida region has long been known for churning out top-quality wide receivers and there's some top notch players returning. This upcoming high school football season should be no different.
There's a ton of talent coming back lining up out wide in the Northeast Florida region, including several 1,000-yard pass catchers and some of the area's leading receiver from the 2023 season.
The following is a list of top returning Northeast Florida wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Jaime Ffrench, Mandarin: One of the most explosive wide receivers in the entire state was the explosive Mustangs' star, whom was formerly a Alabama commitment. Ffrench, a junior wide receiver, hauled in 62 passes for 1,247 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Has many Division I schools after his trail, including Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes.
Carl Jenkins Jr., St. Augustine: A running mate of Hewlett, Lyons on a potent Yellow Jackets' offense, Jenkins Jr. became one of Northeast Florida's top wide receivers. The junior pass catcher hauled in 62 passes for 1,273 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Class 3S state finalists. Jenkins Jr. has committed to UCF.
Trenton Jones, St. Augustine: Another top target that will be returning to the Yellow Jackets is Jones, who also put up over 1,000 yards receiving in 2023. Jones last season caught 62 passes for 1,007 yards and scored six touchdowns. Forms one of the top duos in all of Northeast Florida alongside Jenkins Jr.
Maddox Spencer, Nease: Not many receivers in the state put up the kind of numbers Spencer did for the Panthers. Playing for a district championship squad, the Nease wide receiver caught 68 passes for 1,348 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Spencer was among one of the state's leaders in receiving yardage all of the 2023 season.
Naeem Burroughs, Bolles: One of the state's top prospects from the Class of 2026, Burroughs is lining up to have himself a big 2024 season for the Bulldogs. Last season, the 4-star wide receiver caught 47 passes for 1,019 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a sophomore, Burroughs hauled in 35 passes for 659 yards and seven scores.
Joshua Jones, Zarephath Academy: Whenever the Eagles wanted to throw the ball, most of the time they were looking in Jones' way. The freshman wide receiver had a breakout season catching 53 passes for 1,507 yards and 12 touchdowns. Should have a huge sophomore season in store.
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Riverside: When the Generals decided to go to the air, they knew who would be the main target. It was Gelsey, who returns for his senior season. Gelsey in 2023 hauled in 48 passes for 859 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Expect the wide receiver to surpass the 1,000-yard plateau this season.
-- Andy Villamarzo