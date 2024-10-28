High School

70 Week 11 Florida high school football games to watch

We’ve picked out 70 of the top Week 11 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Chiefland Indians Matt Goodale (2) breaks for the end zone in the first half but comes up just short of the touchdown. The Keystone Heights Indians hosted the Chiefland Indians at Keystone Heights High School in Keystone Heights, FL on Friday, October 18, 2024. Chiefland lead 41-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.

After all the Week 10 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.

There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 70 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 70 Week 11 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.

Oct. 28th

The First Academy at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy

Oct. 31st

St. Augustine at Mandarin

Cardinal Newman at Buchholz

St. Edward's at NSU University

Dr. Joaquin Garcia at Royal Palm Beach

Baldwin at Ed White

Fletcher at Trinity Christian Academy

Nov. 1st

IMG Academy at St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

Delray Beach Atlantic at West Boca Raton

LaBelle at Delray Beach American Heritage

Martin County at Jensen Beach

Florida Christian at Palmer Trinity

Pahokee at Glades Central 'Muck Bowl'

Blountstown at Walton

North Florida Myers at Charlotte

The First Academy at Calvary Christian

Leesburg at South Lake

Cardinal Gibbons at Miramar

Apopka at Wekiva

Jupiter Christian at Seffner Christian

Middleburg at North Marion

Nease at Beachside

Fernandina Beach at West Nassau

Zephyrhills at Port Charlotte

The Villages at Mount Dora

Oxbridge at Out-of-Door Academy

Creekside at Ponte Vedra

Fort White at Fleming Island

West Orange at Dr. Phillips

Miami Palmetto at Bishop Verot

Tocoi Creek at Oakleaf

Bishop Moore at Lake Mary

Western at West Broward

Monarch at Blanche Ely

Gadsden County at Wakulla

Mosley at FSU High

Melbourne at Eau Gallie

Dunnellon at Baker County

Jesuit at Tampa Catholic

Providence School at Bishop Kenny

Escambia at Tate

Jones at Ocoee

Rockedge at Cocoa

Lafayette at Chipley

Coral Shores at Key West

Bartow at Lake Wales

Palmetto at East Lee County

Lecanto at Springstead

Eastside at Gainesville

DeLand at Lake Gibson

Wiregrass Ranch at River Ridge

Fivay at Hudson

Clearwater Central Catholic at Boca Ciega

Venice at Sarasota Riverview

Hernando at Nature Coast

Sebring at Cardinal Mooney

Dunbar at Fort Myers

Gulf at Tarpon Springs

Lake Minneola at Madison County

Chamberlain at Lennard

Union County at Chiefland

Pinellas Park at Osceola

Lakewood at Kissimmee Osceola

Miami Edison at Miami Jackson

Southridge at South Dade

Jay at Blackshear (Alabama)

Godby at Dothan (Alabama)

Choctawhatchee at Enterprise (Alabama)

Monsignor Pace at Goleman

Berkeley Prep at Alonso

