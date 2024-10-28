70 Week 11 Florida high school football games to watch
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.
After all the Week 10 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.
There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 70 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 70 Week 11 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.
Oct. 28th
The First Academy at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy
Oct. 31st
St. Augustine at Mandarin
Cardinal Newman at Buchholz
St. Edward's at NSU University
Dr. Joaquin Garcia at Royal Palm Beach
Baldwin at Ed White
Fletcher at Trinity Christian Academy
Nov. 1st
IMG Academy at St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
Delray Beach Atlantic at West Boca Raton
LaBelle at Delray Beach American Heritage
Martin County at Jensen Beach
Florida Christian at Palmer Trinity
Pahokee at Glades Central 'Muck Bowl'
Blountstown at Walton
North Florida Myers at Charlotte
The First Academy at Calvary Christian
Leesburg at South Lake
Cardinal Gibbons at Miramar
Apopka at Wekiva
Jupiter Christian at Seffner Christian
Middleburg at North Marion
Nease at Beachside
Fernandina Beach at West Nassau
Zephyrhills at Port Charlotte
The Villages at Mount Dora
Oxbridge at Out-of-Door Academy
Creekside at Ponte Vedra
Fort White at Fleming Island
West Orange at Dr. Phillips
Miami Palmetto at Bishop Verot
Tocoi Creek at Oakleaf
Bishop Moore at Lake Mary
Western at West Broward
Monarch at Blanche Ely
Gadsden County at Wakulla
Mosley at FSU High
Melbourne at Eau Gallie
Dunnellon at Baker County
Jesuit at Tampa Catholic
Providence School at Bishop Kenny
Escambia at Tate
Jones at Ocoee
Rockedge at Cocoa
Lafayette at Chipley
Coral Shores at Key West
Bartow at Lake Wales
Palmetto at East Lee County
Lecanto at Springstead
Eastside at Gainesville
DeLand at Lake Gibson
Wiregrass Ranch at River Ridge
Fivay at Hudson
Clearwater Central Catholic at Boca Ciega
Venice at Sarasota Riverview
Hernando at Nature Coast
Sebring at Cardinal Mooney
Dunbar at Fort Myers
Gulf at Tarpon Springs
Lake Minneola at Madison County
Chamberlain at Lennard
Union County at Chiefland
Pinellas Park at Osceola
Lakewood at Kissimmee Osceola
Miami Edison at Miami Jackson
Southridge at South Dade
Jay at Blackshear (Alabama)
Godby at Dothan (Alabama)
Choctawhatchee at Enterprise (Alabama)
Monsignor Pace at Goleman
Berkeley Prep at Alonso
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl