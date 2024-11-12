High School

8 Boys Basketball Forwards to Watch on the North Suncoast in 2024-25

High school basketball season is right around the corner and we give you eight top returning forwards on the North Suncoast this fall/winter

Chris Bernhardt

The beginning of the Florida high school boys basketball season is approaching and teams across Florida’s North Suncoast are hoping to have what it takes to produce a successful season.

We’ve compiled a list of the top returning forwards from teams along Florida’s North Suncoast.

E.J. Jenkins, Crystal River

Sophomore led the Pirates last season averaging 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks, while also hitting on 26 3-pointers.

Jordan Dumal, Crystal River

Senior center was a force in the paint for the Pirates, averaging 5.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

A.J. Ramsaroop, Nature Coast

Sophomore small forward averaged 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals for the Sharks last season.

Zion McKenzie, Springstead

Senior was an important player for the Eagles last season, averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Orvill Ortiz, Fivay

Senior small forward averaged 9.8 points and 8.6 rebounds, helping the Falcons go 16-11 last season.

Jaydn Wood, Gulf

Senior small forward averaged 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Buccaneers last season.

Rogers Jones, Zephyrhills Christian

Senior power forward averaged 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the Warriors in 2023-24.

Xavier Perez, Zephyrhills Christian

Senior small forward was a key player for the Warriors, averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

