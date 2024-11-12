8 Boys Basketball Forwards to Watch on the North Suncoast in 2024-25
The beginning of the Florida high school boys basketball season is approaching and teams across Florida’s North Suncoast are hoping to have what it takes to produce a successful season.
We’ve compiled a list of the top returning forwards from teams along Florida’s North Suncoast.
E.J. Jenkins, Crystal River
Sophomore led the Pirates last season averaging 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks, while also hitting on 26 3-pointers.
Jordan Dumal, Crystal River
Senior center was a force in the paint for the Pirates, averaging 5.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.
A.J. Ramsaroop, Nature Coast
Sophomore small forward averaged 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals for the Sharks last season.
Zion McKenzie, Springstead
Senior was an important player for the Eagles last season, averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
Orvill Ortiz, Fivay
Senior small forward averaged 9.8 points and 8.6 rebounds, helping the Falcons go 16-11 last season.
Jaydn Wood, Gulf
Senior small forward averaged 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Buccaneers last season.
Rogers Jones, Zephyrhills Christian
Senior power forward averaged 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the Warriors in 2023-24.
Xavier Perez, Zephyrhills Christian
Senior small forward was a key player for the Warriors, averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.
