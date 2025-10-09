Allegations Come to Light in Regards to Tyler Murphy’s Resignation
A report of having a sexual relationship with the mother of a player has come to light in regards to the sudden resignation of a former Florida Gator standout and NFL player as a Florida high school football head coach.
In September, Tyler Murphy stepped down from his post as the head coach at Cape Coral High School. At the time, no reason was given for the decision.
Now, according to a report by Gulf Coast News, Murphy engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman on school grounds. The female is the mother of a Cape Coral football player.
Murphy led Cape Coral to a 3-0 start before removing himself from the program. The female involved in the allegations provided the school district with text messages between the two that showed them discussing having sex on school grounds in the locker room.
She also claims that Murphy pressured her into doing unpaid secretarial work for the football team.
“No, none of that is true,” Murphy told the outlet in an interview back on September 26.
Tyler Murphy Played for Both Florida, Boston College in NCAA
Murphy, who also stepped down as a physical education teacher, played at both Florida and Boston College. He was a college quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver in the NFL where he suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.
The best season of his college or pro career came in 2014 when he threw for over 1,600 yards and ran for nearly 1,200 more while totalling 24 combined touchdowns at Boston College.
Even with the loss of Murphy as head coach, Cape Coral continues to win, sitting at 7-0 after a 30-7 victory vs. Mariner last week. They are set to host Ida Baker this Friday night before closing the year with games against Riverdale and Gateway.