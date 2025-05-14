Berkeley Prep's Dominik Ciao to be inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay Hall of Fame
Prior to the Florida High School Athletic Association's 2023 Class 2M state championship, Berkeley Prep head football coach Dominick Ciao had been in search of his first title throughout his 34 years of coaching, including 17 with the Buccaneers.
Berkeley Prep upsets Miami Norland to win first FHSAA football state title in program history
The 73-year old Ciao and his Buccaneers pulled off the feat at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Ken Riley Field against Miami Norland a couple years ago and now the Berkeley Prep head coach will be receiving a local honor.
According to the Berkeley Prep football X handle, Ciao is being inducted into the Sports Club Tampa Bay Hall of Fame along with six inductees. Among the other inductees is ESPN analyst Dick Vitale and Tampa Bay Lightning's Jon Cooper.
Ciao coached high school football at Jesuit from 1986-2002 and then took over at Berkeley Prep from 2007-present, compiling an overall record of 265-99.
