High School

Berkeley Prep's Dominik Ciao to be inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay Hall of Fame

Ciao led the Buccaneers to the 2023 Class 2M state championship

Andy Villamarzo

Berkeley Prep head football coach Dominik Ciao to be inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay Hall of Fame
Berkeley Prep head football coach Dominik Ciao to be inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay Hall of Fame / Courtesy of Berkeley Prep football

Prior to the Florida High School Athletic Association's 2023 Class 2M state championship, Berkeley Prep head football coach Dominick Ciao had been in search of his first title throughout his 34 years of coaching, including 17 with the Buccaneers.

Berkeley Prep upsets Miami Norland to win first FHSAA football state title in program history

The 73-year old Ciao and his Buccaneers pulled off the feat at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Ken Riley Field against Miami Norland a couple years ago and now the Berkeley Prep head coach will be receiving a local honor.

According to the Berkeley Prep football X handle, Ciao is being inducted into the Sports Club Tampa Bay Hall of Fame along with six inductees. Among the other inductees is ESPN analyst Dick Vitale and Tampa Bay Lightning's Jon Cooper.

Ciao coached high school football at Jesuit from 1986-2002 and then took over at Berkeley Prep from 2007-present, compiling an overall record of 265-99.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida